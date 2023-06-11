DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is home to some of the best resorts in the world. From luxury ranch getaways to beachfront escapes, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Here are some of the top resorts in Texas, according to USnews.com

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek – Dallas Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection – Austin Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa – San Antonio JW Marriott San Antoni Hill Country Resort & Spa – San Antonio The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa – Houston Lake Austin Spa Resort – Austin La Cantera Resort & Spa – San Antonio Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa – Austin The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton – The Woodlands Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center – Grapevine The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa – Frisco Moody Garden Hotel, Spa, and Convention Center – Galveston Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa – Lost Pines Lakeway Resort & Spa – Lakeway Horseshoe Bay Resort – Horseshoe Bay The San Luis Resort, Spa,& Conference Center – Galveston Grand Galvez – Galveston Hilton Galveston Island Resort – Galveston JL Bar Ranch Resort & Spa – Sonora Wildcatter Ranch & Resort – Graham Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort – Boerne Cibolo Creek Ranch – Marfa

No matter where you choose to stay, Texas has some of the best resorts in the country. From luxurious getaways to beachfront escapes, you’re sure to find the perfect place to relax and unwind.