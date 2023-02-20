AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some City of Austin administrative offices and other facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 for Presidents Day.

Normal business hours will resume Tuesday.

Here’s a list of closures:

Parks and Recreation

Most Austin Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed for Presidents Day. However, City parks, golf courses, cemeteries, and some pools will be open. Facility hours vary by location so please call ahead or visit AustinTexas.gov/Parks for details. Information on closures is available at AustinTexas.gov/ParkClosures.

Austin Public Health

Environmental Health Services at the Rutherford Lane Campus, Office of Vital Records, all WIC and Shots for Tots clinics, and Neighbor Centers will be closed Monday, Feb. 20.

COVID-19 testing is available at private and non-profit sites throughout Austin, including pharmacies, hospitals and urgent care centers. Those who have private insurance can contact their doctor’s office or insurer for assessment and testing options. Additional resources:

Visit Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) to find flu and COVID-19 vaccine providers near you.

Austin Energy

All City of Austin Utility Customer Service Centers will be closed on Presidents Day. Customers can make utility payments at coautilities.com or by calling 1-833-375-4919 for a Quick Payment.

Additional payment options include:

• Paying at authorized locations, including most Austin H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, Randalls and Walmart stores

• Mailing money order or check to P.O. BOX 2267, Austin, TX 78783-2267 or using a drop box location

• Payment drop boxes are located at the North and South Utility Customer Service Centers, 625 East 10th Street and 505 Barton Springs Rd. Expect 3-5 business days for drop-off payments to process. The payment drop box at the East Branch inside Rosewood-Zaragosa is NOT available at this time.

Downtown Austin Community Court

The Downtown Austin Community Court’s Violet KeepSafe Storage program (VKS), Homeless Services, Court Services, and Community Services will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20. The following day, all services will reopen at their regular time: VKS at 7 a.m., Community Services at 7:30 a.m., and Homeless Services & Court Services at 8 a.m.

Austin Public Library Schedule

Austin Public Library, Recycled Reads Bookstore, and the Austin History Center branches will be closed both Sunday, Feb. 19 and Monday, Feb. 20. Resources that are available remotely can be accessed at the Austin Public Library website: library.austintexas.gov.

Austin Animal Center Schedule

The Austin Animal Center will close for Presidents Day, reopening on Tuesday.

For questions about City services or information call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000. Residents can also submit service requests from the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app.

Austin Resource Recovery

All Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) trash, recycling and compost collections will be unaffected for the Presidents Day holiday. For the most up-to-date information on all ARR collections, download the Austin Recycles App for Apple or Android device or visit austintexas.gov/myschedule to sign up for collection reminders and alerts. Administrative offices will be closed Monday. The Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center (RRDOC) remains open, by appointment only: austintexas.gov/dropoff.