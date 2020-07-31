LIST: Power outages in the Austin area Friday afternoon

Austin

Austin Energy Outage Map

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong storms passed through the Austin area Friday afternoon, causing outages in some neighborhoods.

Austin Energy reported several outages in the city affecting customers.

An outage just south of Austin stretching along Old Lockhart Road and West Slaughter Lane is affecting nearly 3,000 customers, Austin Energy says.

The company’s map said it was reported around 4:38 p.m. The area encompasses parts of the Onion Creek Greenbelt, Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park and the William H. Russell Karst Preserve.

Southeast Austin neighborhoods along South Pleasant Valley Road near the Williamson Creek Greenbelt and Dove Springs District Park also experienced an outage, reported around 4:37 p.m.

The outage is affecting around 1,700 customers in the area.

Streets near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West 15th Street in downtown Austin had an outage around 4:15 p.m. The outage affects over 1,500 customers and stretches from the Shoal Creek Greenbelt to around Duncan Neighborhood Park.

This outage encompasses areas around Pease District Park.

To check for more outages in the Austin area, visit Austin Energy’s power outage map online.

KXAN will continue to update this story throughout the night.

