LIST: Places around Austin offering Veterans Day deals, discounts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Businesses around Austin are showing their appreciation for veterans and active-duty military members by offering discounts, or sometimes even free, food and services this Veterans Day.

Many chain restaurants that have locations around Austin are offering deals, so it’s best to check with the local place to see if they’re participating in the promotion before you go in expecting a deal.

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Nov. 11. Military guests will also receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within three weeks.

The special menu includes:

6 oz. Top Sirloin

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Chicken Tenders Platter

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Current and former military members can get a free meal off a special menu at participating locations on Nov. 11. You must show a military ID or other proof of service to get the deal.

Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will offer 10 free Boneless wings and fries for all veterans and active-duty service members to show appreciation for their service.

This offer is dine-in or takeout, available to all past and present veterans with proof of service, all day and limited to one per person.

Veterans and active military get a complimentary entree and beverage when they dine in and show proof of service on Nov. 11. Veterans who eat in a store will receive a BOGO deal, redeemable from Nov. 12-20.

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a special menu on Nov. 11. It’s only available for dine-in customers.

The driving range along U.S. Highway 290 is offering free golf for veterans all day on Nov. 11.

Build your own Grand Slam for free if you’re an active military member or veteran at participating restaurants.

Dickey’s is offering a free pulled pork sandwich to active military members and veterans on Nov. 11.

Who doesn’t love a free donut? One could be yours if you walk in to a Dunkin’ and show you’re an active military members or veteran.

It’s Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 11. From 5 p.m. to closing time, anyone who has served in any branch of the military gets a free meal.

All active-duty military members and veterans can get a free entree off a select menu Nov. 11. It’s only available for dine-in customers.

At participating locations, active-duty military members and veterans can get free “Red, White and Blue” pancakes from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Veterans and active-duty military get a free kolache and a cup of coffee on from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

It’s not only on Veterans Day, but active-duty military members and veterans get 10% off game play every day.

Get a free taco and a drink at participating locations. More details are on Torchy’s Facebook page.

Those eligible can choose a free meal from a select menu at participating locations. The Twin Peaks Facebook page has more details.

Does your business have a Veterans Day deal? Let us know – email reportit@kxan.com