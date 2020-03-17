List of resources for people, businesses affected by COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin and Travis County released a list of resources for people affected by the coronavirus outbreak, whether health-wise or economically.

On Tuesday, the city announced bars would close, restaurants could no longer use dine-in options and people could not gather in groups larger than 10.

The City of Austin has a coronavirus website with information and resources for health providers, businesses, travelers, those who are sick and families. This information is in multiple languages.

Below is a summary of services the city shared in a press release:

Utility Services

Utility services with Austin Energy will not be disconnected. The city also has Customer Assistance Programs for those with financial issues and serious serious medical problems. Residential and commercial customers can contact the Customer Care Contact Center at 512-494-9400 with any questions.

No Evictions

A standing order with the Travis County Justices of the Peace says there will be no eviction settings until after April 1.

The city has eviction resources to help those who need legal assistance, emergency grants for rent or utilities, alternate housing, short-term motel vouchers or need to go to a local shelter.

Immediate Housing Needs

People can look to the Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department for both information and assistance referrals. These include resources for homeowners and resources for renters, including resources to avoid mortgage foreclosure and assistance for paying rent.

Food Assistance

The Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Meals on Wheels to distribute 10 meals for a senior and another 10 for their spouse. These drop-offs will happen curbside for seniors. School districts are also providing meals.

Business Resources

Businesses with questions about the new restrictions in Austin should call 3-1-1. They can also turn to the Economic Development Department for free business coaching, emergency planning resources, and a Family Business Loan Program.

Workforce Services

People can apply for unemployment benefits through the Texas Workforce Commission, which also has a guide for those undergoing the process for the first time.

Healthcare Services

Those without insurance who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms can call CommUnityCare at 512-978-9015. It asks people to call first before heading to a clinic to prevent any potential spread of the virus.