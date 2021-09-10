LIST: Memorial events happening in central Texas on 20th anniversary of 9/11

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a day that changed America forever. Here are the events happening in Central Texas to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives.

Austin Firefighters Association memorial service

Time: 7:30 a.m.

Location: Buford Fire Tower on Lady Bird Lake (Cesar Chavez and Colorado, across from City Hall)

The Austin Firefighters Association is hosting their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. The honor guard will be in attendance. The event will also remember Austin firefighters, active and retired, who died within the last year.

Hill Country Galleria 9/11 memorial stair climb

Time: 7:46 a.m.

Location: 12700 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave, TX 78738 — parking garage A (nearest Dillard’s)

The Bee Cave and Lakeway Police Departments alongside Lake Travis Fire Rescue will be climbing 110 stories in the parking garage near Dillard’s to pay tribute to the fallen FDNY firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. The public is welcome to attend to support fire and police teams.

American Legion Hunter-Morris Post 911 remembrance ceremony

Cedar Park Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale will deliver welcome remarks along with representatives from the Cedar Park Police and Fire Departments and members of the Armed Forces. Cedar Park Fire Chief James Mallinger will deliver the keynote remarks.

Rotary Club flag tribute

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: 8600 Balcones Club Drive, Austin, TX 78750

Hundreds of flags will be placed in the lot across from the Balcones Country Club. The Rotarians from the club will be present alongside Austin firefighters. Boy Scout Troop 513 will post the colors.

Circuit of the Americas memorial tower climb (sold out)

Circuit of The Americas, in conjunction with local non-profit Samaritan Center, will host a Memorial Tower Climb. Participants will climb the stairs to the observation deck and back down four times to mimic the number of floors (110) in both Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

The event is being organized by Gonzalo Herrera, a graduate of Texas State University and a United States Marine Corps Veteran who completed a combat tour in Afghanistan.

The event is sold out but donations can still be made to the Samaritan Center, a nonprofit organization that provides mental health services for veterans, first responders, military members and their families.

Bagpipes and drums at Texas Capitol

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: State Capitol Rotunda

The Emergency Service Pipes and Drums Association (ESPADA) will play at the Texas State Capitol.

Note: The Austin Fire Department’s annual 9/11 memorial climb will still happen this year, but is closed to the public.

If you know of another 9/11 memorial event open to the public that is not listed, send it to grace.reader@kxan.com to have it added to the list.