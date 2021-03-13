List: Local restaurants keeping masks policies and offering outdoor seating

FILE – In this June 1, 2020 file photo, Charles Perez wears a protective face mask and gloves as he waits on tables at the Morada Bay Beach Cafe in Islamorada, in the Florida Keys, during the new coronavirus pandemic. Repealing statewide mask mandates and criticizing the Biden administration’s unemployment-based formula for distributing billions in federal aid has put Republican governors and their approach to handling the coronavirus pandemic back in the spotlight. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week bars and restaurants would be allowed to open at full capacity starting March 10.

In addition to the opening of businesses, Abbott also ended the statewide mask mandate leaving many businesses left in charge of their own mask policy.

Here are some local restaurants still requiring mask policies and socially-distanced guidelines.

Did we miss a restaurant? Let us know by emailing reportit@kxan.com.