List: Local restaurants keeping masks policies and offering outdoor seating

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week bars and restaurants would be allowed to open at full capacity starting March 10.
In addition to the opening of businesses, Abbott also ended the statewide mask mandate leaving many businesses left in charge of their own mask policy.
Here are some local restaurants still requiring mask policies and socially-distanced guidelines.
- Kerbey Lane will continue to follow CDC guidelines and operate at limited capacity.
- Amy’s Ice Cream lets customers know they’re still wearing masks and serving ice cream.
- Taco Deli will require masks and operate at limited seating.
- The Soup Peddler will continue requiring masks along with their takeout-only policy. Customers also have the option to pick up curbside.
- Pinthouse Pizza Lamar will enforce masks and adhere to safety guidelines.
- Zilker Brewing Co. keeps a “no mask, no service” policy.
- According to its website, Suerte will offer limited indoor seating and full outdoor seating.
- Kemuri Tatsu-Ya will require all staff and guests to wear masks.
- Veracruz All Natural supports the Line Hotel in its decision to continue its mask policy.
- Uchi Austin will continue to enforce its mask and social distance policy.
- Arlo Grey Austin will ask guests and staff to maintain the mask-required policy and social distance standards.
- Cherrywood Coffee will enforce the mask mandate and have socially-distanced tables in the dining area and patio.
- El Taquito will require masks upon entering, with customers only allowed to take them off while seated at a table. It will continue to operate at 75% capacity.
- The Cavalier will require staff and guests to wear masks.
- Bouldin Creek Café Austin will continue to have curbside pickup only. Masks still required.
Did we miss a restaurant? Let us know by emailing reportit@kxan.com.