A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re not planning on cooking up a large Thanksgiving feast, there are organizations and places offering meals for the November holiday.

Here’s a list.

Volunteers needed to help run the community meal and can sign up here.

W hen: Nov. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Nov. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: First Baptist Church of Austin (901 Trinity St., Austin, TX 78701)

Community dinner in the Bastrop area for anyone who is alone or not able to fix dinner for themselves.

When: Nov. 23, 4-6 p.m. Delivery offered from 12-5 p.m. upon request

Nov. 23, 4-6 p.m. Delivery offered from 12-5 p.m. upon request Where: Calvary Episcopal Church (603 Spring St., Bastrop, TX 78602)

Free meals can be delivered to Austin residents on Thanksgiving who submit a meal request here. Those who would like to help prepare and deliver meals can sign up here to attend the following volunteer events:

Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rodeo Austin (9100 Decker Lake Rd., Austin, TX 78724)

Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Spinners (14106 N. I-35 Frontage Rd., Suite A, Austin, TX 78728)

When: Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: 1204 Payton Gin Rd., Austin, TX

Dine-in event offering free holiday meals to the community. Those who would like to attend must sign up for a time slot as there is limited availability. Volunteers who would like to help prepare meals can sign up here.

When: Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Emmaus Catholic Parish (1718 Lohmans Crossing, Austin, TX 78734)