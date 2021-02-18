LIST: Free meals in Austin Thursday for those who need them

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A number of Austin restaurants are offering meals to those in need Thursday. Many of the meals are sponsored by local businesses.
Below is a list of what’s available:
- The Well at 440 W 2nd St.: 600 free bowls of pho beginning at noon (sponsored by 2nd St District, Sway Spa and private sponsors). After these sell out, sister restaurant TenTen will serve 200 free chicken rice bowls out of their location on 501 West 6th Street.
- Sip Pho at 512 W 29th St.: 300 bowls of pho (sponsored by Austin Winter Storm Relief Fund)
- Veracruz at The Line Hotel at 111 E. Cesar Chavez St.: 300 free tacos beginning at 5 p.m. (sponsored by Austin Winter Storm Relief Fund)
- Vaquero Taquero at 104 E. 31 St.: 125 meals from 11 a.m. – 3p.m. (sponsored by Red Bull USA)
- Hestia at 607 West 3rd Street #105: 1,200 total meals from 2-5 p.m. (sponsored by Spa Sway, Austin Winter Storm Relief Fund and others)
- Maggiore’s at 1420 Cypress Creek Road #1000: 115 meals starting at 11:30 a.m. (sponsored by Affinipay)
- Tommy Want Wingy at 121 Pickle Road: 125 meals starting at 11 a.m. until it runs out (sponsored by Red Bull USA)
- Dipping Springs Tenders at 979 Springdale Road: 50 meals from 1-5 p.m. (sponsored by Austin East Ciders)
- Thai Fresh Sponsor at 909 W Mary St.: 200 meals beginning at 1:30 p.m. Text curbside 512-200-7423 and mention 365austin for one free meal per person (sponsored by Austin Winter Storm Relief Fund)
- CM Smokehouse @ Bouldin Acres at 2027 South Lamar: 275 meals starting at 3 p.m. (sponsored by Samantha Ushiro)
- Uncle Nicky’s at 1123 East 11th and 4222 Duval Street: 200 meals at each location from 2-6 p.m. (sponsored by Affinipay)
- Flyrite Chicken at 2129 East 7th St.: 150 meals from noon to when it sells out (sponsored by Karbach Brewing and Bev Wine)
- Rebel Cheese at 2200 Aldrich St.: 25 meals starting at noon (sponsored by Austin Eastciders)