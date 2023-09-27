AUSTIN (KXAN) — Farmers markets are a fun way for customers to receive their produce and other goods straight from the source. Here’s a roundup of some farmers markets in the Austin area!

Opened in 2012, the Texas Farmers’ Market has been voted Austin Chronicle’s Best of Austin Farmers’ Market for 10 years in a row. Hosted every Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 2006 Philomena St., 78723, the market boasts:

120+ vendors, about 40% of which are agricultural producers.

Fun activities for kids every second Sunday of the month.

Producers from within 150 miles of the market, so produce doesn’t travel far.

Indoor and outdoor market spaces.

Opened in 2010, the Texas Farmers’ Market is hosted every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, 78613. Owned by the same organization as the Mueller location, the Lakeline location boasts the same amenities as its sister location and additionally showcases live music from local artists every Saturday. If interested in playing, email samples of your music to marketing@texasfarmersmarket.org

A new farmers market is hitting the scene! The Domain Farmers Market of Austin is set to open this November and serve as a year-round farmers market. Located at 3220 Amy Donovan Plaza, 78758, its days of operation have yet to be announced, but it will take place sometime over the weekend from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. According to its website, “What sets us apart is our commitment to infuse fun and interactivity into the act of shopping locally.” Its missions include promoting sustainability and fostering a sense of community.

Boasting 40+ booths that are “overflowing with Austin’s finest local produce and locally inspired artisan foods,” the Lone Star Farmers Market is Located in the Garbo’s lot off Mopac and Parmer Lane. Its mission is to “provide a welcoming and enjoyable environment that the whole family can experience together, complete with live music and activities for children. We strongly believe that supporting local farmers, ranchers, food enthusiasts, and artisans is crucial to maintaining the sustainability and well-being of our community and the businesses that we call home.”