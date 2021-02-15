List: Cold weather shelters open for those experiencing homelessness in Austin area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and Travis County will be operating cold weather shelters for those experiencing homelessness 24/7 until this week’s wintry weather threat is over.

Here’s where unhoused persons can go if they are having difficulty surviving the cold. People with pets won’t be turned away and will be helped by Animal Services.

Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road: Single adults in need of shelter should report to this warming center. When Capital Metro resumes service, you can use bus routes 1, 7, 10, 20, 801, 30 to access. Rides are free for those looking for shelter. Downtown Salvation Army Shelter, 501 E. 8th Street: Families should report here. Use Capital Metro bus routes 2, 4, 6, 7, and 10.

Austin City Council Member Kathie Tovo said the city had teams reaching out to people at encampments in the last few days. In addition to five city-operated shelters, she said some churches and three Austin ISD campuses opened their doors.

“It is really important to continue to spread the word to people that the temperatures ahead of us are going to be very cold and it’s very critical that people seek shelter,” Tovo said.

Tovo said at least 400 people stayed in shelters Sunday night. Austin Emergency Management said for more information call the 24/7 hotline: (512) 305-4233.

For those in Travis County without heat, Del Valle High School was designated as a temporary shelter, according to Travis County Fire Rescue, but closed at 8 p.m.

Hays County

Hays County advises you to call ahead to make sure these locations can accommodate your requests.

H.O.M.E. Center: (512) 270-8344

Individuals need to provide their own sleeping gear for the following shelters: