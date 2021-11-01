LIST: Central Texas high school marching bands competing at state championships

A Hays CISD student practices with the Johnson High School marching band on Aug. 2, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The best high school marching bands in Texas are competing for state championships over the next two weeks.

Bands from across the state are meeting at the Alamodome in San Antonio this week and next week for the UIL State Marching Band Championships.

The 5A, 3A and 1A competitions started Monday and go through Wednesday. The 6A, 4A and 2A competitions start next week (Nov. 8-10).

Here’s the rundown of Central Texas teams competing at state.

5A competition – Monday, Nov. 1

McCallum High School

Rouse High School

Cedar Park High School

Hendrickson High School

Leander High School

Dripping Springs High School

6A competition – Monday, Nov. 8

Round Rock High School

Lake Travis High School

Westwood High School

Westlake High School

Vandegrift High School

Vista Ridge High School

Austin High School

4A competition – Wednesday, Nov. 10