LIST: Central Texas high school marching bands competing at state championships

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Hays CISD student practices with the Johnson High School marching band on Aug. 2, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The best high school marching bands in Texas are competing for state championships over the next two weeks.

Bands from across the state are meeting at the Alamodome in San Antonio this week and next week for the UIL State Marching Band Championships.

The 5A, 3A and 1A competitions started Monday and go through Wednesday. The 6A, 4A and 2A competitions start next week (Nov. 8-10).

Here’s the rundown of Central Texas teams competing at state.

5A competition – Monday, Nov. 1

  • McCallum High School
  • Rouse High School
  • Cedar Park High School
  • Hendrickson High School
  • Leander High School
  • Dripping Springs High School

6A competition – Monday, Nov. 8

  • Round Rock High School
  • Lake Travis High School
  • Westwood High School
  • Westlake High School
  • Vandegrift High School
  • Vista Ridge High School
  • Austin High School

4A competition – Wednesday, Nov. 10

  • Fredericksburg High School
  • Burnet High School

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss