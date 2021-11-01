LIST: Central Texas high school marching bands competing at state championships

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The best high school marching bands in Texas are competing for state championships over the next two weeks.
Bands from across the state are meeting at the Alamodome in San Antonio this week and next week for the UIL State Marching Band Championships.
The 5A, 3A and 1A competitions started Monday and go through Wednesday. The 6A, 4A and 2A competitions start next week (Nov. 8-10).
Here’s the rundown of Central Texas teams competing at state.
5A competition – Monday, Nov. 1
- McCallum High School
- Rouse High School
- Cedar Park High School
- Hendrickson High School
- Leander High School
- Dripping Springs High School
6A competition – Monday, Nov. 8
- Round Rock High School
- Lake Travis High School
- Westwood High School
- Westlake High School
- Vandegrift High School
- Vista Ridge High School
- Austin High School
4A competition – Wednesday, Nov. 10
- Fredericksburg High School
- Burnet High School