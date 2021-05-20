LIST: Austin the 5th-best place to live in Texas, No. 26 in entire country, website says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is one of the best places to live in the country, according to rankings by Niche.com.

Austin slides in the list at No. 26 out of 228 the website reviewed, the fifth-best place to live in Texas. Analysts gave it an overall grade of A, it dinged the city on a couple of categories.

Austin received its worst grade, a C, in the crime and safety category and a C+ in cost of living. The website gave the city a B- grade in housing and a B+ in weather, but every other category analysts reviewed — public schools, family living, jobs, outdoor activities, nightlife, diversity, health and fitness and commuting — got at least an A-.

“Even though I’ve only been an Austinite for 3 years, I already see why so many people want to move here,” one review from an Austinite said. The reviewer was disappointed with the city about its response to the February winter storms and the frigid temps it brought with it, however.

How does Austin compare to other Texas cities on the list? Round Rock is three spots behind Austin at No. 29. Houston suburb The Woodlands was named as the best place in the entire country to live by the site. Here are where Texas cities fall on the website’s list:

No. 1, The Woodlands

No. 7, Plano

No. 12, Richardson

No. 24, College Station

No. 26, Austin

No. 29, Round Rock

No. 41, Irving

No. 54, Denton

No. 56, Lubbock

No. 74, Houston

No. 80, Arlington

No. 84, Dallas

No. 96, Tyler

No. 97, Wichita Falls

No. 98, San Antonio

No. 108, Abilene

No. 114, Amarillo

No. 118, El Paso

No. 120, McAllen

No. 124, Fort Worth

No. 131, Waco

No. 134, Corpus Christi

No. 156, Midland

No. 164, Beaumont

No. 179, Killeen

No. 200, Odessa

No. 201, Brownsville

No. 204, Laredo

Niche.com says they gather data to compile the rankings from government sources like the U.S. Department of Education, Census Bureau, the FBI and others. They also scour review sites to find reviews from people who live in the cities, and they have researchers analyze other statistics to come up with their final lists.

The website also named Austin as the No. 19 city on its list of best places to live for young professionals. In 2020, US News and World Report ranked Austin as No. 3 on its list of best places to live.

The top five cities on the Niche.com list are: