AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s bar scene is having a “disco cowboy” moment and people are living for it. It’s definitely a “vibe,” as some would say and something new for the capital city.

Skinny’s Off Track

1806 E. 12th St. (east Austin)

Skinny’s Off Track Bar in east Austin. (Courtesy NoCo Hospitality)

Skinny’s Off Track Bar in east Austin. (Courtesy NoCo Hospitality)

Skinny’s Off Track Bar in east Austin. (Courtesy NoCo Hospitality)

This 1970s-themed sports bar gives fans whatever sport they want to see from football to the World Cup. It’s got enough screens. It’s also decked out in retro furniture and serving up beer, cocktails and game day bites.

The Wiggle Room

612 Nueces St. (downtown Austin)

Wiggle Room located near Nueces St. and Sixth St. in downtown Austin. (Courtesy: Wiggle Room)

Wiggle Room located near Nueces St. and Sixth St. in downtown Austin. (Courtesy: Wiggle Room)

Wiggle Room located near Nueces St. and Sixth St. in downtown Austin. (Courtesy: Wiggle Room)

Wiggle Room located near Nueces St. and Sixth St. in downtown Austin. (Courtesy: Wiggle Room)

The new bar next to Ranch 616 is simply described as having “disco lights, groovy tunes, and guaranteed good times,” it said in a social media post.

The Dirdie Birdie

10910 Domain Dr., Suite 120 (north Austin)

The Dirdie Birdie at The Domain (Courtesy: Consumable Content)

The Dirdie Birdie at The Domain (Courtesy: Consumable Content)

The Dirdie Birdie at The Domain (Courtesy: Consumable Content)

The Dirdie Birdie at The Domain (Courtesy: Consumable Content)

“A new school vibe on an old-school classic,” according to the miniature golf course’s website. It’s a 12-hole course inspired by local Austin favorites including South Congress and the Pennybacker Bridge.

Electric Shuffle

91 Red River St. (in the Quincy in downtown Austin)

Shuffleboard bar Electric Shuffle opens near Rainey Street. (Courtesy: Electric Shuffle/Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC)

Shuffleboard bar Electric Shuffle opens near Rainey Street. (Courtesy: Electric Shuffle)

Shuffleboard bar Electric Shuffle opens near Rainey Street. (Courtesy: Electric Shuffle)

Shuffleboard bar Electric Shuffle opens near Rainey Street. (Courtesy: Electric Shuffle/Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC)

Electric Shuffle takes a spin a high-tech spin on the game of shuffleboard along with beautiful interior design, social atmosphere, delicious food and cocktail offerings.

Superstition

110 E. Riverside Dr. (south Austin): Opening Dec. 29

New nightclub called Superstition to open at vacant site of former club La Bare. (Courtesy: NoCo Hospitality)

New nightclub called Superstition to open at vacant site of former club La Bare. (Courtesy: NoCo Hospitality)

New nightclub called Superstition to open at vacant site of former club La Bare. (Courtesy: NoCo Hospitality)

Superstition is a multi-room nightclub experience channeling the energy of the ’70s. The design is defined by the era’s disco and glam, with some references to the legendary Studio 54. The new bar “will offer sophisticated, reimagined updates on ’70s classic cocktails.”