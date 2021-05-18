LIST: 45 potential city-approved Austin homeless camping sites

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has identified 45 city-owned areas to possibly turn into designated camps for people experiencing homelessness.
Here’s the initial list of the spots being considered:
- Walter E. Long 11455 Decker Lake Road
- John Trevino 9501 FM 969
- Walnut Creek Sports Park — 7800 Johnny Morris Road
- Given Recreation Center — 3811 E. 12th Street
- Fleet Service Yard — 8401 Johnny Morris Road
- Colony Park land
- 3511 Manor Road
- Tannehill Lane
- Onion Creek Metro North
- 7720 ½ Kellam Road
- 5400 E. William Cannon, Decommissioned WWTP
- FM 812 at FM 973
- Eco-Park at FM 973
- W. Slaughter Lane and 8908-8916-9006 Cullen Road
- Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center — 2609 Gonzales Street
- South Austin Recreation Center — 1100 Cumberland Road
- Roy G. Guerrero — 400 Grove Boulevard
- 6700 Bolm Road District Park
- Edward Rendon Dellgado Pavilion
- 4800 – 4906 Bolm Road
- Levander Loop
- 1311 Tillery Street
- Gus Garcia — 1201 East Rundberg Lane
- 7211 North I-35
- 7309 North I-35
- Mary Moore Searight — 907 W. Slaughter Lane
- Lakeline Neighborhood Park
- 12101 Anderson Mill Road
- 10900 FM 2222 (WWT)
- Commons Ford Park — 614 North Commons Ford Road
- Walnut Creek/Havens
- Northwest Recreation Center
- Sir Swante Palm Neighborhood Park — East Third Street
- Duncan Park — 900 West Ninth Street
- San Beach on Cesar Chavez
- Patterson Park — 4200 Brookview Road
- Bull Creek Park — Lakewood Drive
- Ryan Drive Warehouse
- Circle C
- Dick Nichols — 8011 Beckett Road
- 11800 FM 1826
- 9513 Circle Drive
- 4905 Convict Hill Road
- Norwood Tract
- Austin Recreation Center
City staff reviewed more than 70 city-owned properties to be considered for encampments.
City Manager Spencer Cronk was directed to share the list owned by the city or partner organizations on Friday, but city staff said those sites would be discussed on Tuesday instead.
Austin Police Department Lt. Lawrence Davis, who is overseeing the implementation of the camping ban, says having designated encampments will help make it easier to keep people safe and provide continuing resources.
“That’s going to make it exponentially more prudent and responsible when we have a location for them to go,” Davis said. “So when I tell you, ‘Hey, you have to vacate this spot,’ I want to be humane enough to tell you, ‘Here’s a safe space where you can go.“
The City of Austin says any location chosen would have electricity and water service, restrooms, hygiene stations, showers, adequate lighting and perimeter fencing where appropriate. It says the initial round of site analysis has been completed using the following criteria:
- Minimum size: 2 acres to serve 50 people, or 4 acres for 100 people
- Access to water and electricity service (and/or cost to establish, if known)
- Existing lighting
- Terrain suitability
- Flood risk
- Wildfire risk
- Proximity to a fire hydrant
- Environmental sensitivity of land (i.e. habitat or preserve)
- Expansion capacity
- Availability for two-year temporary use
- Presence of shaded areas
- Access to public transportation
- Proximity to critical retail and services
- Proximity to schools
- Potential disruption to existing public services or development plans
Austin City Council members plan to discuss the list during its work session meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Reporter Jacqulyn Powell is listening in and will have an update on KXAN at 5 p.m.