LIST: 45 potential city-approved Austin homeless camping sites

APD District Representatives and members of the Homeless Outreach Street Team met with the homeless during routine Public Works Department encampment clean ups Tuesday to educate them on the implementation of the reinstated camping ban. (KXAN Photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has identified 45 city-owned areas to possibly turn into designated camps for people experiencing homelessness.

Here’s the initial list of the spots being considered:

  1. Walter E. Long 11455 Decker Lake Road
  2. John Trevino 9501 FM 969
  3. Walnut Creek Sports Park — 7800 Johnny Morris Road
  4. Given Recreation Center — 3811 E. 12th Street
  5. Fleet Service Yard — 8401 Johnny Morris Road
  6. Colony Park land
  7. 3511 Manor Road
  8. Tannehill Lane
  9. Onion Creek Metro North
  10. 7720 ½ Kellam Road
  11. 5400 E. William Cannon, Decommissioned WWTP
  12. FM 812 at FM 973
  13. Eco-Park at FM 973
  14. W. Slaughter Lane and 8908-8916-9006 Cullen Road
  15. Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center — 2609 Gonzales Street
  16. South Austin Recreation Center — 1100 Cumberland Road
  17. Roy G. Guerrero — 400 Grove Boulevard
  18. 6700 Bolm Road District Park
  19. Edward Rendon Dellgado Pavilion
  20. 4800 – 4906 Bolm Road
  21. Levander Loop
  22. 1311 Tillery Street
  23. Gus Garcia — 1201 East Rundberg Lane
  24. 7211 North I-35
  25. 7309 North I-35
  26. Mary Moore Searight — 907 W. Slaughter Lane
  27. Lakeline Neighborhood Park
  28. 12101 Anderson Mill Road
  29. 10900 FM 2222 (WWT)
  30. Commons Ford Park — 614 North Commons Ford Road
  31. Walnut Creek/Havens
  32. Northwest Recreation Center
  33. Sir Swante Palm Neighborhood Park — East Third Street
  34. Duncan Park — 900 West Ninth Street
  35. San Beach on Cesar Chavez
  36. Patterson Park — 4200 Brookview Road
  37. Bull Creek Park — Lakewood Drive
  38. Ryan Drive Warehouse
  39. Circle C
  40. Dick Nichols — 8011 Beckett Road
  41. 11800 FM 1826
  42. 9513 Circle Drive
  43. 4905 Convict Hill Road
  44. Norwood Tract
  45. Austin Recreation Center

City staff reviewed more than 70 city-owned properties to be considered for encampments.

City Manager Spencer Cronk was directed to share the list owned by the city or partner organizations on Friday, but city staff said those sites would be discussed on Tuesday instead.

Austin Police Department Lt. Lawrence Davis, who is overseeing the implementation of the camping ban, says having designated encampments will help make it easier to keep people safe and provide continuing resources.

“That’s going to make it exponentially more prudent and responsible when we have a location for them to go,” Davis said. “So when I tell you, ‘Hey, you have to vacate this spot,’ I want to be humane enough to tell you, ‘Here’s a safe space where you can go.

The City of Austin says any location chosen would have electricity and water service, restrooms, hygiene stations, showers, adequate lighting and perimeter fencing where appropriate. It says the initial round of site analysis has been completed using the following criteria:

  • Minimum size: 2 acres to serve 50 people, or 4 acres for 100 people
  • Access to water and electricity service (and/or cost to establish, if known)
  • Existing lighting
  • Terrain suitability
  • Flood risk
  • Wildfire risk
  • Proximity to a fire hydrant
  • Environmental sensitivity of land (i.e. habitat or preserve)
  • Expansion capacity
  • Availability for two-year temporary use
  • Presence of shaded areas
  • Access to public transportation
  • Proximity to critical retail and services
  • Proximity to schools
  • Potential disruption to existing public services or development plans

Austin City Council members plan to discuss the list during its work session meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Reporter Jacqulyn Powell is listening in and will have an update on KXAN at 5 p.m.

