LIST: 45 potential city-approved Austin homeless camping sites

APD District Representatives and members of the Homeless Outreach Street Team met with the homeless during routine Public Works Department encampment clean ups Tuesday to educate them on the implementation of the reinstated camping ban. (KXAN Photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has identified 45 city-owned areas to possibly turn into designated camps for people experiencing homelessness.

Here’s the initial list of the spots being considered:

Walter E. Long 11455 Decker Lake Road John Trevino 9501 FM 969 Walnut Creek Sports Park — 7800 Johnny Morris Road Given Recreation Center — 3811 E. 12th Street Fleet Service Yard — 8401 Johnny Morris Road Colony Park land 3511 Manor Road Tannehill Lane Onion Creek Metro North 7720 ½ Kellam Road 5400 E. William Cannon, Decommissioned WWTP FM 812 at FM 973 Eco-Park at FM 973 W. Slaughter Lane and 8908-8916-9006 Cullen Road Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center — 2609 Gonzales Street South Austin Recreation Center — 1100 Cumberland Road Roy G. Guerrero — 400 Grove Boulevard 6700 Bolm Road District Park Edward Rendon Dellgado Pavilion 4800 – 4906 Bolm Road Levander Loop 1311 Tillery Street Gus Garcia — 1201 East Rundberg Lane 7211 North I-35 7309 North I-35 Mary Moore Searight — 907 W. Slaughter Lane Lakeline Neighborhood Park 12101 Anderson Mill Road 10900 FM 2222 (WWT) Commons Ford Park — 614 North Commons Ford Road Walnut Creek/Havens Northwest Recreation Center Sir Swante Palm Neighborhood Park — East Third Street Duncan Park — 900 West Ninth Street San Beach on Cesar Chavez Patterson Park — 4200 Brookview Road Bull Creek Park — Lakewood Drive Ryan Drive Warehouse Circle C Dick Nichols — 8011 Beckett Road 11800 FM 1826 9513 Circle Drive 4905 Convict Hill Road Norwood Tract Austin Recreation Center

City staff reviewed more than 70 city-owned properties to be considered for encampments.

City Manager Spencer Cronk was directed to share the list owned by the city or partner organizations on Friday, but city staff said those sites would be discussed on Tuesday instead.

Austin Police Department Lt. Lawrence Davis, who is overseeing the implementation of the camping ban, says having designated encampments will help make it easier to keep people safe and provide continuing resources.

“That’s going to make it exponentially more prudent and responsible when we have a location for them to go,” Davis said. “So when I tell you, ‘Hey, you have to vacate this spot,’ I want to be humane enough to tell you, ‘Here’s a safe space where you can go.“

The City of Austin says any location chosen would have electricity and water service, restrooms, hygiene stations, showers, adequate lighting and perimeter fencing where appropriate. It says the initial round of site analysis has been completed using the following criteria:

Minimum size: 2 acres to serve 50 people, or 4 acres for 100 people

Access to water and electricity service (and/or cost to establish, if known)

Existing lighting

Terrain suitability

Flood risk

Wildfire risk

Proximity to a fire hydrant

Environmental sensitivity of land (i.e. habitat or preserve)

Expansion capacity

Availability for two-year temporary use

Presence of shaded areas

Access to public transportation

Proximity to critical retail and services

Proximity to schools

Potential disruption to existing public services or development plans

Austin City Council members plan to discuss the list during its work session meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Reporter Jacqulyn Powell is listening in and will have an update on KXAN at 5 p.m.