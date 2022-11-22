AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some bars and businesses in Austin went above and beyond when it comes to spreading holiday cheer.
If you want to join the fun, here’s a list of bars that have decorated for the 2022 holiday season.
Miracle on 5th Street
- The Eleanor (307 W. Fifth St.)
- Open through Dec. 27
You can only visit this Christmas-themed popup bar during the holiday season. This year is the bar’s sixth year in operation. Check out Miracle on 5th’s schedule online here.
Lala’s Little Nugget
- Near Burnet Road (2207 Justin Ln.)
This Christmas-themed bar is open year-round from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. It was founded in 1972, according to its website.
Gibson Street Bar
- 1109 S. Lamar Blvd.
The Gibson Wonderland will be open all December long, according to its website.
Kitty Cohen’s
- 2211 Webberville Rd., Ste. 3548
This east Austin bar is hosting a Hanukkah popup starting Dec 1.
Geraldine’s Austin
- 605 Davis St.
- Select days Dec. 1-24
The South Pole at Geraldine’s is coming back, complete with igloos you can reserve. The fourth-floor pool deck will be transformed into a winter wonderland. You can make reservations online.
Nickel City
- 1133 E. 11th St.
The bar transformed again for its holiday popup known as Sippin’ Santa. If you’re looking to attend in a large group, you can make reservations now through Dec. 30.
Sunny’s Backyard
- 3526 E. Seventh St.
Sunny’s Groovy Christmas already started a few days ago. The bar creates vegan pub food in the Govalle neighborhood.
Lucky Robot
- 1303 S. Congress Ave.
- Open through early January
The restaurant’s holiday popup is returning, with its building decked out in more than 1,000 ornaments. Reservations are encouraged.