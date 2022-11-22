AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some bars and businesses in Austin went above and beyond when it comes to spreading holiday cheer.

If you want to join the fun, here’s a list of bars that have decorated for the 2022 holiday season.

The Eleanor (307 W. Fifth St.)

Open through Dec. 27

You can only visit this Christmas-themed popup bar during the holiday season. This year is the bar’s sixth year in operation. Check out Miracle on 5th’s schedule online here.

Miracle on 5th Street Christmas-themed bar in Austin, Texas (KXAN Photo/Madison Nosek)

Near Burnet Road (2207 Justin Ln.)

This Christmas-themed bar is open year-round from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. It was founded in 1972, according to its website.

1109 S. Lamar Blvd.

The Gibson Wonderland will be open all December long, according to its website.

2211 Webberville Rd., Ste. 3548

This east Austin bar is hosting a Hanukkah popup starting Dec 1.

605 Davis St.

Select days Dec. 1-24

The South Pole at Geraldine’s is coming back, complete with igloos you can reserve. The fourth-floor pool deck will be transformed into a winter wonderland. You can make reservations online.

1133 E. 11th St.

The bar transformed again for its holiday popup known as Sippin’ Santa. If you’re looking to attend in a large group, you can make reservations now through Dec. 30.

3526 E. Seventh St.

Sunny’s Groovy Christmas already started a few days ago. The bar creates vegan pub food in the Govalle neighborhood.

1303 S. Congress Ave.

Open through early January

The restaurant’s holiday popup is returning, with its building decked out in more than 1,000 ornaments. Reservations are encouraged.