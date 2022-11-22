AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some bars and businesses in Austin went above and beyond when it comes to spreading holiday cheer.

If you want to join the fun, here’s a list of bars that have decorated for the 2022 holiday season.

Miracle on 5th Street

  • The Eleanor (307 W. Fifth St.)
  • Open through Dec. 27

You can only visit this Christmas-themed popup bar during the holiday season. This year is the bar’s sixth year in operation. Check out Miracle on 5th’s schedule online here.

  • Miracle on 5th Street Christmas-themed bar in Austin, Texas (KXAN Photo/Madison Nosek)
  • Miracle on 5th Street Christmas-themed bar in Austin, Texas (KXAN Photo/Madison Nosek)
  • Miracle on 5th Street Christmas-themed bar in Austin, Texas (KXAN Photo/Madison Nosek)
  • Miracle on 5th Street Christmas-themed bar in Austin, Texas (KXAN Photo/Madison Nosek)
  • Miracle on 5th Street (KXAN Photo/Kristen Currie)
Lala’s Little Nugget

  • Near Burnet Road (2207 Justin Ln.)

This Christmas-themed bar is open year-round from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. It was founded in 1972, according to its website.

Gibson Street Bar

  • 1109 S. Lamar Blvd.

The Gibson Wonderland will be open all December long, according to its website.

Kitty Cohen’s

  • 2211 Webberville Rd., Ste. 3548

This east Austin bar is hosting a Hanukkah popup starting Dec 1.

Geraldine’s Austin

  • 605 Davis St.
  • Select days Dec. 1-24

The South Pole at Geraldine’s is coming back, complete with igloos you can reserve. The fourth-floor pool deck will be transformed into a winter wonderland. You can make reservations online.

Nickel City

  • 1133 E. 11th St.

The bar transformed again for its holiday popup known as Sippin’ Santa. If you’re looking to attend in a large group, you can make reservations now through Dec. 30.

Sunny’s Backyard

  • 3526 E. Seventh St.

Sunny’s Groovy Christmas already started a few days ago. The bar creates vegan pub food in the Govalle neighborhood.

Lucky Robot

  • 1303 S. Congress Ave.
  • Open through early January

The restaurant’s holiday popup is returning, with its building decked out in more than 1,000 ornaments. Reservations are encouraged.