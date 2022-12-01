AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Christmas approaching, many people are on the lookout for the perfect gifts to give their family members and friends.

Here are some holiday markets where you can get your shopping done this year.

When: Dec. 17-23

Dec. 17-23 Hours: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily

11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily Location: Palmer Events Center (900 Barton Springs Rd. in Austin)

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar features fine art from national and local artists and live music. Purchase tickets online. General admission is $12 for one day.

When: Nov. 18-Dec. 24

Nov. 18-Dec. 24 Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24)

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24) Location: 6100 Airport Blvd. in Austin

If you don’t want to go in person, you can also shop online.

When: Dec. 3

Dec. 3 Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: German Free School (507 E. 10th St. in Austin)

The German-Texan Christmas Market prides itself on being “the most authentic German Christmas Market in Texas.” Get tickets online.

When: Dec. 4

Dec. 4 Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Distribution Hall (1500 E. Fourth St. in Austin)

There will be 60 vendors, complimentary drinks and a local DJ at the event. Coffee and food trucks will also be onsite, with their food available for purchase.

When: Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18 Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Hill Country Galleria (12700 Hill Country Blvd. in Bee Cave)

In addition to unique gifts, there will be local music and wineries and breweries in attendance.

When: Kicks off Dec. 2

Kicks off Dec. 2 Location: Round Top Town Square in Round Top, Texas

This town is known for vintage shopping and doubles as a holiday destination for those seeking one-of-a-kind gifts and antiques.