List: 2021 Valentine’s Day events, ideas, deals in Austin, Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Valentine’s Day coming up this weekend, you may be looking for ways to celebrate around Austin. Here are some options available in our area:

Torchy’s Tacos announced a new bold and savory Lowrider Taco of the Month along with additional holiday fun for Valentine’s Day and National Margarita Day.

H-E-B and the Long Center teamed up to give back to first responders and frontline health care workers. On Friday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a professional photographer will be onsite to take complimentary photos for first responders and frontline health care workers to show appreciation for their commitment of caring for our community during the pandemic.

Yard Bar and Love-A-Bull will host Kissing Booth photos on Feb. 14 from 12p.m. to 4 p.m. A $25 donation benefits Love-A-Bull, a nonprofit animal rescue service. You’ll get a digital photo file, one free Bev Wine or Ficks Seltzer, plus a toy and treats for your pup compliments of Merrick Pet Foods.

A Valentine’s Day Crawfish Boil is being hosted by Kung Fu Saloon in downtown Austin and Eastside Boilers. The event was postponed to Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Lone Star Farmers Market is giving away free tote bags at their Hill Country Galleria on Sunday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters will host its annual “To the Moon and Back” date night event. The event will consist of a full-service, three-course dessert and coffee tasting. There will also be live music on our lakeside decks and guests will leave with a special gift.

Firehouse Subs is offering a free heart-shaped cookie Feb. 13 and 14.

Rodeo Austin is hosting Rodeo in Grit, a virtual gala experience. Packages are available until Feb. 19 and include a catered meal, party pack and a memorable night from the comfort of your home.

Speakeasy is hosting Love & Laugh Valentine’s Day Bash featuring comedy and a live RnB band. The event will take place Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing is enforced.

Alamo Drafthouse has its XOXO Valentine’s Day menu available. It comes with a dessert for two along with drink specials. Looking for something virtual? Alamo Drafthouse offers menu favorites through Alamo curbside available for pickup.

Valentine’s at Blue Starlite Drive-In theatre is offering a safe way to celebrate this year. The event kicked off Jan. 25 with romantic films every night starting at 7 p.m. The Drive-In has three locations: Mueller, Downtown and Round Rock. The last day to check it out is Feb. 15.

Thai Fresh will host a “Heart-Lovers” virtual cooking class on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies has a limited-time heart-shaped red velvet and chocolate-covered strawberry cookie.

Uchi and Uchiko have a Valentine’s Day sweet box that includes candies and caviar to go. You can pickup boxes Feb. 13 and 14 starting at 4 p.m.