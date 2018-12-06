Limited Selena tote bag selling online for as much as $1000

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Limited edition Selena tote bags listed online for as high as $1000

We all know Texans love Selena and the late Tejano star has maintained her cult following more

than two decades after her death. But as much as you love her, are you willing to pay $1,000 for

a tote bag with a picture of her on it?

Apparently, someone thought there would be some crazy Selena fan who would be willing to shell out

the big bucks for one of the limited-edition bags sold at H-E-B Thursday for $2.

The listing hit online shopping portal eBay late Thursday morning with the eye-watering price

tag. The listing did come with a helpful payment plan, so you could pay off the plastic bag over a

span of two years for $49 a month. But you can’t have buyer’s remorse later because this seller

does not accept returns.

Thankfully, the rest of the eBay listings for the bag weren’t as ambitious, though some were

priced unreasonably high for a glorified grocery bag.

If you missed snagging a second edition ‘Siempre’ Selena tote bag from H-E-B because you

chose sleep over standing in line at 3:30 a.m., don’t worry! You have options! Though the price

of your slumber will be paying a little more than you might want. See some eBay listings for the

bags here.