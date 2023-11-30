AUSTIN (KXAN) – Organizers at the Trail of Lights tested out the bulbs at the trail at Zilker Park on Wednesday. They said the lights worked.
The holiday display runs from Dec. 8 to Dec. 23. KXAN’s Britt Moreno will emcee the opening ceremony on Dec. 8.
The following nights are free admission from 7 to 10 p.m.:
- Dec. 8
- Dec. 10
- Dec. 12
- Dec. 13
- Dec. 14
- Dec. 15
- Dec. 19
Here’s a link for tickets and times.
Austin Trail of Lights Shuttles will operate from two locations:
Shuttles will operate on the following nights:
- Dec. 8
- Dec. 9
- Dec. 15
- Dec. 16
- Dec. 17
- Dec. 19
- Dec. 20
- Dec. 21
- Dec. 22
- Dec. 23