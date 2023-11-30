AUSTIN (KXAN) – Organizers at the Trail of Lights tested out the bulbs at the trail at Zilker Park on Wednesday. They said the lights worked.

The holiday display runs from Dec. 8 to Dec. 23. KXAN’s Britt Moreno will emcee the opening ceremony on Dec. 8.

The following nights are free admission from 7 to 10 p.m.:

  • Dec. 8
  • Dec. 10
  • Dec. 12
  • Dec. 13
  • Dec. 14
  • Dec. 15
  • Dec. 19

Here’s a link for tickets and times.

  • Trail of Lights 2023. (KXAN: Frank Martinez)
Austin Trail of Lights Shuttles will operate from two locations:

Shuttles will operate on the following nights:

  • Dec. 8
  • Dec. 9
  • Dec. 15
  • Dec. 16
  • Dec. 17
  • Dec. 19
  • Dec. 20
  • Dec. 21
  • Dec. 22
  • Dec. 23