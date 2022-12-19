Attic fire likely caused by lightning strike in southwest Austin, AFD says (Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters suspect a lightning strike caused a house fire Monday morning in the Maple Run neighborhood of southwest Austin.

The Austin Fire Department shared the fire started in the attic of the two-story home on Mauai Drive. No one was injured.

Storms rolled into the Austin area Monday morning ahead of a cold front expected later this week.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms dropped 1″-2″ of rain in parts of Travis County by 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Severe weather is not expected, but lightning came with the thunderstorms throughout the area.