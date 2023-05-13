AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said it responded to four structure fires caused by lightning strikes Saturday between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Firefighters said those fires happened in the 2500 block of Tivoli Drive in Cedar Park, the 9700 block of Rainlily Lane, the 10000 block of Austral Road and the 7900 block of West Rim Drive in Austin.

Fire crews remained on the scene of the Rain Lily Lane fire so that they could monitor hot spots. They said the lightning caused extensive issues with the electrical systems in the home and a fire between floors. AFD said two adults were displaced.