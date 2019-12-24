Lighter Loads ATX hosts block party for the homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a block party happening Tuesday at Texas Oaks Baptist Church.

The VIPs? The homeless.

Lighter Loads ATX is throwing the party, and true to their name, the organization is hoping to lighten the load of the less fortunate.

This party is looking to serve up things that will nourish people who don’t have a stable place to call home:

A mobile shower

A laundry trailer

Haircuts

A chiropractor

Hot food

Hygiene services

Clothes

Lighter Loads ATX’s laundry trailer sits in the parking lot of the Baptist Church.

Lighter Loads expects between 50-100 people who are experiencing homelessness to attend. The event will run from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. They regularly host these block parties every Saturday but wanted to do one before Christmas.

Learn more about the group on their website. They have been approved to set up at Governor Abbott’s camp after January 1, 2020.