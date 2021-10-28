LIVE: Light strings going up for Zilker Holiday Tree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Austin’s first signs of the holiday season is going up Thursday.

Austin Energy crews will string the lights for the Zilker Holiday Tree at 9 a.m. on the moontower in Zilker Park. The tower is 155 feet tall and it takes 39 strings of LED bulbs to make the tree. Each string has 81 red, yellow, green and blue bulbs, and the double star topper is 10 feet from point to point. There are 3,309 lights total to make the tree, and it was first lit up in 1967 by Emma Long, Austin’s Mayor Pro Tem at the time.

It's that time of the year! The #ZilkerHolidayTree is getting installed.

The moontower in Zilker Park that provides the support for the tree is one of 17 original moontowers in Austin. KXAN’s Nabil Remadna profiled the city’s plans to restore and repair the moontowers around town. Made to illuminate areas of town, they are the only operating such towers in the world. They started being built in 1894.

The time and date for the tree lighting ceremony haven’t been announced yet.