Liberty Hill teenager upset with wheelchair company, stuck using old one

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) – A high school student who relies on a wheelchair every day is stuck using one on the brink of breaking.

For the last couple of years, Meredith Tokar, a senior at Liberty Hill High School, says she’s had to use the same powered wheelchair she’s had since middle school. And, as a person living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2, Tokar needs it to get around.

However, for the past two years, there’s been a brand new one sitting unused in her living room. She received it through her insurance from Numotion in Austin but hasn’t been unable to use it because she says it’s missing a part.

“I just need the joystick,” said Tokar. “That’s all I need to finish off the chair.”

Tokar’s aide Angelia Zausch knows firsthand what she’s been dealing with. “They said they’ll be out in a week, and then the week would come, no they didn’t come out,” said Zausch. “They said they would be out before Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving comes and goes and still nothing.”

Tokar remains hopeful her wheelchair will be fixed by graduation day. Numotion tells KXAN they can’t discuss Tokar’s case due to HIPAA laws but says customer service is the company’s number one priority.

Tokar’s family says they received a call from Numotion after KXAN started looking into the story and they said the company is replacing the part.