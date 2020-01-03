Lego building contest encourages girls to pursue construction careers

Mille McCann (right) and her sister build Lego creations on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Lego-building competition this weekend for elementary-school girls aims to showcase careers in construction in order to reduce the gender disparity in the industry.

The Block Kids Building Competition, a partnership between the Girl Scouts of Central Texas and the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), will feature 50 girls from kindergarten to sixth grade. Each will get 100 Lego blocks and one hour to build whatever she chooses.

“It’s just a really good precursor to get kids interested,” in various aspects of construction, said Jana McCann, a NAWIC member whose daughters will be competing on Sunday.

McCann works for a construction staffing company, so she sees firsthand the disparity between men and women. U.S. Census Bureau numbers show only about 1-in-10 construction industry workers is female.

“I’m hoping that with this new decade we start to see some changes,” McCann said.

