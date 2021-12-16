Legal psychedelics in Austin? UT launches PTSD, depression study

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have launched the Center for Psychedelic Research and Therapy. This study is the first of its kind in Texas, according to the university.

The center’s research will begin on veterans with PTSD, adults with prolonged grief disorder or depression and those who have experienced childhood trauma.

“This research will bring further scientific rigor and expertise to study psychedelic therapy,” said center co-lead Charles B. Nemeroff, professor and chair of Dell Med’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, in a news release about the program. “Recent studies have demonstrated considerable promise for these drugs when incorporated with clinical support, and this work has the potential to transform how we treat conditions like depression and PTSD, and to identify synergies between these and other well-established therapies to achieve long-term benefits for those seeking treatment.”

According to UT, Texas has the nation’s second-largest veteran population. Recent state legislation was passed directing the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to study alternative therapies for PTSD.

