AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nov. 1st may mark the end of jack-o-latern season, but you don’t have to send your pumpkins to the landfill. Pigs, goats, and even hippos would be happy to eat them for you.

The Central Texas Pig Rescue and Capital of Texas Zoo will be accepting leftover pumpkin donations for the rest of the season.

Pumpkin patches often donate their extra stock to local farms and zoos as well. Farmers said that the gourds make a nice treat for their animals as ongoing droughts have dried out the grass.

Capital of Texas Zoo will accept carved pumpkins until Nov. 6., and only uncarved pumpkins may be donated after that date.

Central Texas Pig Rescue will not allow any carved pumpkin donations.

Keep in mind, if your pumpkins are moldy, soupy or painted, the animals won’t be able to eat them.

Instead, the city of Austin invites residents to use their curbside compost bins or contact their local community garden to dispose of spoiled pumpkins and gourds. Before composting, paint should be scraped off or removed.

They may also be dropped off at the Lakeline location of the Texas Farmers Market.