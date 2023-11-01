AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s never a bad thing to have more tricks than treats during Halloween. But what happens when you leave with excess Halloween candy or flavors that aren’t your favorite?

Here’s a look at some of the places in the Austin area that accept candy donations.

Central Texas Food Bank

Central Texas Food Bank shared in a blog post last year they do accept wrapped Halloween candies. However, they added they do prioritize healthier and more nutritious food options in their warehouse storage and reserves.

Instead, they recommended prospective donors look into HCBB programs in their community to donate to troops deployed overseas.

Halloween Candy Buy Back

The national Halloween Candy Buy Back (HCBB) program launched in the early 2000s with the goal of reducing how much candy and sugar kids have, especially around the holiday season. After collecting excess candy, HCBB would then send the candy to troops “to let them know we appreciate them and as a thank you for serving to keep us safe,” according to HCBB’s website.

Those interested can use HCBB’s search option to find active buyback events near you.

Operation Shoebox

Operation Shoebox sends collections of candy, instant coffee, personal hygiene items, stationary and other resources to troops deployed overseas. Those looking to free themselves of any excess candy are welcome to send packages to the following address:

Operation Shoebox

8360 E. Hwy. 25

Belleview, Florida 34420

Ronald McDonald House Charities

While the Ronald McDonald House Charities’ primary focus is on providing housing for those with a child undergoing treatment at a hospital, it doesn’t officially have a candy donation system. Despite that, some local chapters do accept candy donations.

Use the RMHC local chapter search system to find the closest chapter near you and call to confirm whether or not they’re accepting candy donations at this time.

Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops

Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops is a similar candy collection initiative that allows local businesses and organizations to register online and collect extra Halloween candy. Those registered can see via an online volunteer portal a list of Veterans Affairs hospitals, bases and guard and reserve units available to receive the candy collections.

Soldiers’ Angels’ website outlines drop-off locations for those interested in donating.

Aside from these registered nonprofit organizations, many local schools, churches, homeless shelters, police and fire stations will also collect candies to distribute to those in their community. Call ahead to confirm they are collecting candy before donating.