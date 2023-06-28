Image of Langston Lee provided by Leander ISD is courtesy of DLC Photography/The Jimmy Awards

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander ISD high school student Langston Lee won the award for best actor at The Jimmy Awards in New York Monday, Leander ISD said on Twitter.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as The Jimmy Awards, elevates the importance of theatre arts education in schools and rewards excellence in student performance, the website said.

According to the NHSMTA website, Lee was presented the award for ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ representing Heller Awards for Young Artists.

Lee starred in Rouse High School’s production of ‘Anastasia’ this past school year and received ‘Best Actor’ at the Heller Awards for Young Artists in Austin, according to Leander ISD.

The Heller Awards for Young Artists boosts visibility for high school musical theatre programs and generates an event that builds community, while celebrating the hard work and talent of thousands of students and teachers in the Greater Austin area, according to the Heller Awards for Young Artists website.

Starting in the fall, Lee will attend The Juilliard School in New York for acting, Leander ISD said.

The Jimmy Awards were established in 2009 by Pittsburgh CLO and Nederlander Alliances, which is a division of The Nederlander Organization, according to the website.