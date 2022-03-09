Leaders to declare Austin a ‘safe and inclusive city’ for transgender families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leaders will officially declare Austin a “safe and inclusive city” for families with transgender children Wednesday.

Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown will gather at Austin City Hall to issue a joint proclamation that will serve as a symbolic show of support for families that could now potentially face child abuse investigations for getting gender-affirming care for their transgender kids.

Last month Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to look into reported instances of children receiving gender-transitioning health services. The move prompted protests at the Texas State Capitol as well as pushback from local leaders. On March 1, the Travis County Commissioners Court issued its own proclamation in solidarity with transgender youth and the LGBTQIA+ community.

The parents of a 16-year-old transgender girl filed a lawsuit that claims the state is already looking into them for abuse. They asked a judge to block DFPS from investigating them as well as the parents of other transgender youth under Abbott’s directive. A Travis County district judge ordered a temporary halt to the state’s investigation into this family, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton immediately filed an appeal to reverse the judge’s decision.

The news conference Wednesday will also include Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-Austin), Travis County District Attorney José Garza, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza, Gina Pham with the Transgender Education Network of Texas and nonbinary advocate Ash Hall.

