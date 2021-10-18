LBJ Presidential Library will reopen to the public, feature temporary exhibit

The LBJ Library, located on The University of Texas at Austin campus, will reopen to the public Oct. 21. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The LBJ Presidential Library will open its doors to the public Thursday for the first time since August, according to a press release.

The library, located on The University of Texas at Austin campus, briefly opened in July but closed again Aug. 9 due to rising COVID-19 cases in Travis County.

According to the release, the library is cleaning high-touch areas, masks are required for all visitors ages two and older, hand sanitizing stations are available and social distancing is encouraged.

Capacity will be limited, especially in elevators and restrooms. Groups larger than six are not allowed.

“Health and safety remain our highest priorities, and we are confident that our procedures will keep everyone safe while enabling visitors to see our permanent displays on the Johnson presidency along with our temporary exhibit,” said Mark Lawrence, director of the LBJ Library.

The temporary exhibit, “Lady Bird: Beyond the Wildflowers,” celebrates the life and legacy of former first lady Lady Bird Johnson, who was known for promoting environmental conservation and wildflowers.

The exhibit features letters, photographs, clothing and artifacts that give context to Mrs. Johnson’s education, family, campaign efforts and roles as a businesswoman and philanthropist.

The library will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided tours are currently unavailable.

The LBJ Library is one of 15 presidential libraries administered by the National Archives and Records Administration and was dedicated in May 1971.

For more information on the library, visit lbjlibrary.org.