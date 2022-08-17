AUSTIN (KXAN) — The LBJ Presidential Library and Museum said Tuesday it will offer free admission to health care workers and first responders in Austin and around the country.
The offer starts Thursday, Sept. 1 and is available through the end of 2022.
The library said you do not need an advance ticket. You should bring your work ID. The offer is for any staff member or worker at hospitals, clinics, doctor offices, fire, police, EMS and pharmacies.
The library is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free admission is for personnel only and does not extend to family members, friends or other guests.
|Adults (19-61)
|$13
|Seniors (62 and older)
|$9
|Youth (13-18)
|$4
|Children (12 and under)
|Free
|Non-UT Austin College/University Students
|$4
|UT Austin Students, Staff, and Faculty
|Free
|Field Trip Groups with Reservations
|Free for students and staff; $7 for each additional chaperone
|Military (Active Duty)
|Free; Up to 5 family members also receive free admissions
|Former Military/Veteran
|$7
|Health Care Workers & First Responders
|Free from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022
|LBJ Library Members and Other NARA Presidential Library Members
|Free
|My Name is Lyndon
|Free if your first, middle or last name is Lyndon
|Recipients of SNAP, WIC, and MAP
|Free
The Library is open free to the public on the following days:
- Martin Luther King Day
- Presidents’ Day
- Explore UT
- Juneteenth (June 19)
- Memorial Day
- Independence Day (July 4)
- August 27 (LBJ’s birthday)
- Austin Museum Day
- Veterans Day