AUSTIN (KXAN) — The LBJ Presidential Library and Museum said Tuesday it will offer free admission to health care workers and first responders in Austin and around the country.

The offer starts Thursday, Sept. 1 and is available through the end of 2022.

The library said you do not need an advance ticket. You should bring your work ID. The offer is for any staff member or worker at hospitals, clinics, doctor offices, fire, police, EMS and pharmacies.

The library is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  

Free admission is for personnel only and does not extend to family members, friends or other guests.

Adults (19-61)$13
Seniors (62 and older)$9
Youth (13-18)$4
Children (12 and under)Free
Non-UT Austin College/University Students$4
UT Austin Students, Staff, and FacultyFree
Field Trip Groups with ReservationsFree for students and staff; $7 for each additional chaperone
Military (Active Duty)Free; Up to 5 family members also receive free admissions
Former Military/Veteran$7
Health Care Workers & First RespondersFree from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022
LBJ Library Members and Other NARA Presidential Library MembersFree
My Name is LyndonFree if your first, middle or last name is Lyndon
Recipients of SNAP, WIC, and MAPFree
Admission Prices per LBJ Library website

The Library is open free to the public on the following days:

  • Martin Luther King Day
  • Presidents’ Day
  • Explore UT
  • Juneteenth (June 19)
  • Memorial Day
  • Independence Day (July 4)
  • August 27 (LBJ’s birthday)
  • Austin Museum Day
  • Veterans Day