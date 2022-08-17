FILE: The LBJ Presidential Library, located on the University of Texas at Austin campus (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The LBJ Presidential Library and Museum said Tuesday it will offer free admission to health care workers and first responders in Austin and around the country.

The offer starts Thursday, Sept. 1 and is available through the end of 2022.

The library said you do not need an advance ticket. You should bring your work ID. The offer is for any staff member or worker at hospitals, clinics, doctor offices, fire, police, EMS and pharmacies.

The library is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission is for personnel only and does not extend to family members, friends or other guests.

Adults (19-61) $13 Seniors (62 and older) $9 Youth (13-18) $4 Children (12 and under) Free Non-UT Austin College/University Students $4 UT Austin Students, Staff, and Faculty Free Field Trip Groups with Reservations Free for students and staff; $7 for each additional chaperone Military (Active Duty) Free; Up to 5 family members also receive free admissions Former Military/Veteran $7 Health Care Workers & First Responders Free from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022 LBJ Library Members and Other NARA Presidential Library Members Free My Name is Lyndon Free if your first, middle or last name is Lyndon Recipients of SNAP, WIC, and MAP Free Admission Prices per LBJ Library website

The Library is open free to the public on the following days: