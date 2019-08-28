LBJ High School increases security after student allegedly shows off gun in live stream

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Security has been increased at the LBJ Early College High School in northeast Austin after reports of a student live streaming illicit activities in the parking lot of the school.

A viewer reached out to KXAN about a student bringing a gun to campus and broadcasting it on Facebook Live. This viewer also said a live round was discovered inside the school.

In a letter to parents, LBJ Highschool principal Tracilynn Wright said there is currently no risk to the campus but they are investigating the allegations. She also wrote that as a precaution AISD police are increasing their presence at the school.