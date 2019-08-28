Live Now
A Conversation to Save Our Students

LBJ High School increases security after student allegedly shows off gun in live stream

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LBJ High School goes on lockdown twice in two days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Security has been increased at the LBJ Early College High School in northeast Austin after reports of a student live streaming illicit activities in the parking lot of the school.

A viewer reached out to KXAN about a student bringing a gun to campus and broadcasting it on Facebook Live. This viewer also said a live round was discovered inside the school.

In a letter to parents, LBJ Highschool principal Tracilynn Wright said there is currently no risk to the campus but they are investigating the allegations. She also wrote that as a precaution AISD police are increasing their presence at the school.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss