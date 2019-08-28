LBJ High School increases security after report that a student livestreamed ‘illicit’ activities

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Security has been increased at the LBJ Early College High School in northeast Austin after reports of a student live streaming illicit activities in the parking lot of the school.

In a letter to parents, LBJ High School Principal Tracilynn Wright said there is currently no risk to the campus but they are investigating the allegations. She also wrote that as a precaution AISD police are increasing their presence at the school.

The school is not currently elaborating on what the illicit activities might have been.

