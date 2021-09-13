LBJ Early College HS deemed safe after authorities respond to ‘reported active attack’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — LBJ Early College High School resumed normal activities Monday afternoon after authorities investigated a “reported active attack” earlier in the day.

Austin Independent School District Police Chief Ashley A. Gonzalez said in a press conference they have identified the individual who made the phone call about the incident. He said no shots were fired, and staff and students are safe.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The campus was cleared a little over an hour after the school was placed on “secure” mode, and police swept the building twice, Austin ISD said. The district said it will share more information on Tuesday.

Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene. ATCEMS confirmed no patients were found.

“This is what we’re trained for — worst-case scenario. We’re thankful that no one was hurt. We take these reports very seriously, and the investigation is continuing,” Chief Gonzalez said.

He assured students, staff and parents the campus will have additional personnel and counselors Tuesday to address any safety concerns they may have.

The school is located at 7309 Lazy Creek Dr. in east Austin.