AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lyndon B. Johnson Early College High school celebrated the grand opening of the school’s Phase 1 modernization Wednesday, which was built as part of the 2017 Bond Program.

Construction on LBJ’s modernization began in June 2021 and was completed in December

2022, according to a release. It opened to students and faculty for the start of the spring semester, and was designed by Perkins & Will and built by Vaughn Construction.

According to the release, the focus of the modernization was to expand career opportunities and renovate learning spaces to benefit all students.

A central hub was built to unify the academic wing with the rest of the building. The new two-story space includes the following:

Media center

Student common spaces

Recording studios

Computer lab

Community room

Medical professionals suite to support LBJ’s P-TECH program

The celebration included tours of the new spaces, a pep rally with performances from the LBJ Marching Band and The First Ladies, and remarks from Principal Joseph Welch, Interim Superintendent Matias Segura, Board President Arati Singh and District 1 Trustee Candace Hunter.

LBJ Early College High School celebrates grand opening of Phase 1 of modernization as part of the 2017 Bond Program (KXAN Photo/ Kate Winkle)

LBJ Early College High School celebrates grand opening of Phase 1 of modernization as part of the 2017 Bond Program (KXAN Photo/ Kate Winkle)

LBJ Early College High School celebrates grand opening of Phase 1 of modernization as part of the 2017 Bond Program (KXAN Photo/ Kate Winkle)

LBJ Early College High School celebrates grand opening of Phase 1 of modernization as part of the 2017 Bond Program (KXAN Photo/ Mariano Garza)

Phase 2 of LBJ’s modernization is the next step for the school, and it will be funded by the 2022 Bond, which was passed by voters in November. The project is expected to begin in the fall and open to students in January 2028.

Phase 2 will include life safety and security improvements, heating and air conditioning improvements, new student and staff devices, upgrades to athletics spaces, and more, according to the release.

“Austin ISD is committed to making investments in students that better prepare them for college, career and beyond,” said Interim Superintendent Matias Segura. “I want to thank Principal Welch for his leadership throughout this process. This is only the first phase of a strategic plan to modernize the full campus, and we look forward to continuing our work at LBJ through the 2022 Bond.”