Lawsuit: May 2020 protester sues indicted APD officer after jaw was shattered by beanbag round

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another person who participated in the May 2020 protests in downtown Austin is suing an Austin Police Department officer and the City of Austin, claiming excessive force after suffering a shattered jaw and undergoing numerous surgeries as a result of being hit by “less-lethal” beanbag rounds.

Bomani Barton claimed in his lawsuit that APD Officer Kyu An shot him with beanbag rounds while his hands were raised “in a surrendering position” and after he begged An not to shoot him on May 30, 2020.

An is one of 19 APD officers who were indicted last month related to use-of-force incidents during the May 2020 protests.

KXAN has reached out to both the City of Austin and An’s attorneys for comment on Barton’s lawsuit. We will update this story once we hear back.

Barton’s lawsuit said An was about 20 feet away from Barton when the first shot occurred.

“Inexplicably, Officer Kyu An shot Mr. Barton in the right hip despite it being obvious that Mr. Barton posed no threat to Officer Kyu An or anyone else,” the lawsuit read.

After being shot in the hip, the lawsuit stated Barton “staggered back in pain” before An fired another shot at Barton’s elbow. Then An went up to Barton and fired what’s described in the lawsuit as a “close-range, point-blank” beanbag round to Barton’s face.

“Mr. Barton, dazed and feeling like he was hit in the jaw with a metal bat, stumbled a few steps before falling to his knees as blood sputtered from his mouth. Two of his teeth broke off from his mouth and fell to the pavement,” the lawsuit read.

During this, Barton claimed An never gave him an order or command. Barton had to undergo surgery for his shattered jaw, and his elbow and hip were “severely bruised and could not function properly” afterward.

In all, Barton has had seven surgeries on his face, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed An not only used excessive force, but also retaliated against Barton for exercising his First Amendment rights. Barton is suing for damages related to medical expenses, physical disfigurement and emotional distress, among other things.

APD officers indicted related to racial injustice protests

All 19 APD officers indicted related to the May 2020 protests, including An, face charges of aggravated assault by a public servant. According to the indictments, the officers are accused of harming a total of 10 people during the chaos of the protests.

An is being represented in those proceedings by Attorneys Jason S. English and Laurie Drymalla, who said on Feb. 25 “the beanbag rounds issued to [their] clients were unknowingly defective.”

“We have heard that they were expired and that the rounds did not perform in the manner of their intended use. Simply – these rounds are not designed to cause serious bodily injury or death,” English and Drymalla said, in part, in their February statement.

After the protests, APD stopped using “less-lethal” rounds in crowd situations, according to APD Chief Joseph Chacon.

Other protester lawsuits settled for millions

Also in February, Austin City Council approved settlements for two protesters injured by APD officers for a total of $10 million. The lawsuits come from protesters who also said they were shot in the head with beanbag rounds, causing life-changing injuries.

Earlier this month, the council also approved another $2.95 million in a settlement for another protester who was also shot in the head with a beanbag round and has been recovering since.