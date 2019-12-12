Lawsuit filed challenging Austin’s land development code rewrite

During a meeting of the Austin City Council, Council Member Kathie Tovo points out potential zoning impacts to her district under the proposed land development code rewrite. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

Austin (KXAN) — The day after Austin’s City Council voted to approve the first of three required votes to overhaul the city’s land development code, a lawsuit has been filed challenging the city’s efforts to do so.

The code defines the rules for what and where you can build in the city. It has not had a major overhaul in three decades. This current process is the city’s latest attempt to overhaul the code.

The vote on the first reading of the rewrite of the land code was approved 7-4 Wednesday with Council Members Kathie Tovo, Ann Kitchen, Alison Alter and Leslie Pool voting no.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in the Travis County District Court against the City of Austin, all the Austin city council members and city manager Spencer Cronk. It orders the city to recognize Austin residents’ protest rights under state law.

The release from the attorney behind this suit says that the state’s mandated protest rights require a 3/4 vote of the entire council to rezone the owner’s property or nearby property, as long as the owner files a valid protest petition. The lawsuit is asking for a declaratory judgment that Austin residential and commercial property owners have these rights under the city’s proposed revision of the land-use code. Those suing the city are seeking an injunction that the city must recognize protest rights and provide notice to all Austinites that they have protest rights.

Additionally, the suit asks for a declaration that the city didn’t give proper hearing notice, which would void the recommendations compiled by Austin’s Planning Commission on this code rewrite and the council’s vote Wednesday on the proposed code. Both the Planning Commission and council have been working for months on these policy decisions which the suit intends to nullify.

During the council’s deliberations Monday through Wednesday, they voted on whether to include certain amendments in the code rewrite. Staff for Council Member Pool explained that Pool has proposed two amendments to protect the rights of property owners to protest zoning changes. Both of those amendments were not passed by the council, Pool’s staff said.

The suit is brought forward by several Austinites, including some who have been involved in challenging the city’s land development code rewrite efforts in the past. One of the plaintiffs is Austin attorney Fred Lewis who helped led the charge against CodeNext — the city’s previous attempt to overhaul the land development code which was scrapped after escalating division among city leaders in 2018.

The lead plaintiff is Frances Acuna, who lives in Austin’s Dove Springs neighborhood. A release from attorney Doug Becker states that Acuna said, “I’m suing to prevent my home from being up-zoned against my wishes. The proposed code will not only displace me but also low-income homeowners and renters in Dove Springs.”

City council members who voted to approve the first reading of the code rewrite Wednesday felt differently. They said they feared that the city stands to displace more people without the added density offered by the code rewrite.

“We need to integrate Austin, not just have a wealthy neighborhood and everyone around it is poor,” Austin Council Member Pio Renteria said Wednesday. “The only way we are going to do that is through density and relaxing our zoning so we can create more housing.”

In a statement on Thursday, a City of Austin spokesperson said:

“The City of Austin’s position is that the weight of the authorities on this issue supports the position that individual landowners do not have protest rights when a municipality seeks to enact a comprehensive revision of its zoning classifications and associated regulations.”

Leading up to this point

Council’s deliberation this week follows Saturday’s 10-hour hearing where hundreds of people showed up to hear and speak about recommendations.

In May, Austin City Council gave city staff direction on what to prioritize with this overhaul of the city’s land development code.

On October 4, city staff published a draft of the code overhaul as well as interactive maps of the proposed zoning changes. City staff proposed more revisions in a report on October 25.

The city says they got public feedback hundreds of meetings including neighborhood association meetings, one-on-one office hours, open houses, public testing, town halls, council meetings, and commission meetings. A list from the city of some of the public meetings held on the code rewrite since August documents 48 events, and a city spokesperson explained that over meetings with neighborhood associations and community groups were not included in that number.

But the city says they can’t quantify exactly how many people weighed in on the draft. Based on what the public said and based on the Planning Commission’s recommendations, city staff crafted a report to guide council.

In the report, staff recommends more strategies to reach the city’s goals for this land-use code revamp. The goals touched on by the recommendations include adding density, boosting affordability, curbing displacement/ gentrification, adding density near transit “high opportunity areas”, and incentivizing the creation of “missing middle housing” (multi-unit housing, anything from duplexes all the way up to apartment buildings).

City council members explained during Monday’s discussion that the recommendations from the Planning Commission which city staff agreed with have been included in the base document that the council is voting on.

What is expected to happen next with the code rewrite

City of Austin staff explained at Wednesday’s meeting that they believe the council will be able to have a second reading of the code revision in early February and a third reading happening as soon as the last week of March. That pushes the date back a little further from the city’s initial timeline for finalizing the code changes. The second and third votes will need to happen for the changes to become official.

Austin’s City Council has the final decision on the approval of the land development code changes.

City staff said at the meeting Wednesday that they plan to create three maps to help visualize the changes to the code. All of the changes council members discussed and approved Wednesday will help create the first of those maps, which city staff expects to be viewable to the public by the end of January. Staff will also be working to create an “atlas” of suggested changes based on information from each of the council members. The best way for the public to give input on how to further refine the proposed code is working with their council member, staff said, because the constituent feedback to council members will be what the atlas is based on.

This is a developing story, check back with KXAN for updates.