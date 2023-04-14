AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who reported a massage therapist sexually assaulted her in October 2022 has filed a lawsuit against the spa where the man worked.

The spa mentioned in the lawsuit was Milk + Honey Spa, which is based out of Austin.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, who went by a pseudonym due to the sensitive nature of the case, said she was seeking more than $1 million.

The lawsuit said the woman visited the spa’s Bee Cave location Oct. 24, 2022, and during the massage, the spa’s then-employee, 34-year-old Kevin Wilson, sexually assaulted her by touching her inappropriately with his fingers and hand. The lawsuit also said the assault caused her physical injury, pain and mental anguish.

“[The woman’s] massage should have been a relaxing and rewarding treat. Instead, it turned into a nightmare that will affect [her] for the rest of her life,” the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit documents, after the assault, the woman reported the incident to the Bee Cave Police Department, and Wilson did not deny the assault during his interview with the police.

The woman claimed the spa had a duty to provide a safe environment for her massage treatment, and said the sexual assault was preventable.

The lawsuit said Milk + Honey Spa was negligent in its hiring, supervision, training and retention of Wilson. It also claimed the spa failed to take reasonable steps to ensure Wilson could not harm customers, as well as failed to have adequate policies and procedures to prevent the assault that happened to the woman.

According to past KXAN coverage, the spa’s owner said the massage therapist passed an extensive background check.

Wilson has two court hearings scheduled for April 26 related to the incident at the spa. According to Travis County records, one is for an indecent assault charge and the other for a sexual assault charge.

KXAN reached out to Milk + Honey regarding the lawsuit. Read their full statement below.