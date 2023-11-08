AUSTIN (KXAN) — The lawsuit over closing the South Terminal to expand Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has come to an end with the parties involved claiming the matter was “amicably settled,” according to court documents.

The documents, filed Monday and Tuesday in federal court, showed the lawsuit between the City of Austin and LoneStar Airport Holdings officially ended.

In June, the Austin City Council approved an $88 million settlement with LoneStar.

The city attempted to take the South Terminal property from LoneStar in the summer of 2022, claiming eminent domain. That previous offer was for less than $2 million, despite LoneStar signing a 40-year lease for the terminal in 2016 and making upgrades to the space.