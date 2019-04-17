Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As law enforcement agencies across Texas are facing officer shortages, local police departments and lawmakers are working to make police work more attractive to potential recruits.
"It doesn't matter if it's LA, Portland, Boston," said Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday. "Everyone's having difficulty hiring."
Casaday says it's a result of a few big factors.
"It is a very dangerous job and getting kids these days to do this type of work is a challenge."
Casaday adds that public sentiment toward officers isn't the best. And, he says, a good economy doesn't help, either.
"People would rather work in the private industry right now, than work in the public," Casaday said.
As of the beginning of April, APD was short 128 officers. Casaday says that's why he pushed for a pay raise for cadets willing to come to Austin's Police Academy.
Once they finish and become Austin Police officers, they're some of the highest-paid officers in the state. However, convincing them to spend the better part of a year in the academy on much less has been a challenge, Casaday says.
"You're asking people to pick up their families, leave their jobs in other cities, to move here to Austin for $40,000 a year. And there's just a lot of people that can't afford to do that," Casaday said.
The City of Austin just approved bumping cadet pay up to $50,000, effective for the next Academy, which starts in June.
Austin isn't the only place agencies are struggling with recruitment, however.
"We are a thousand short in Dallas. We're 1,500 short in Houston," said Representative Lynn Stucky, of Denton.
Stucky decided to get creative. He authored a House bill that would pay for some college in exchange for time worked on the police force, similar to what is done in the military.
"That's what they're calling it — the GI Bill for the police," Stucky said.
The state would fund student loan repayment for officers year-by-year as they work to get a degree.
"If you've got somebody looking at multiple careers and the beginning salaries are very similar, this is basically going to be a $4,000 per year raise," Stucky said. "To help them pay off some of the debt they have."
Stucky's bill passed the House Wednesday, and a similar bill unanimously passed in the Senate Tuesday. The Senate bill would offer more in loan repayment — $30,000 after four years of service in law enforcment.
Stucky's House bill would offer $20,000 after just a year.
Police investigating suspicious death in north Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in north Austin Wednesday, according to Austin police.
Police responded to the call around 7:35 a.m. at 9133 Northgate Boulevard near US Highway 183.
This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information comes in.Read the Full Article
KBVO-TV broadcasting Austin Bold FC soccer matches
Austin, TX (KXAN) - KBVO, your local sports station, continues its live on-air broadcast of area sports with the addition of Austin Bold FC soccer matches.
Founded in 2018, Austin Bold FC competes in the USL Championship, a Division II sanctioned league in the U.S. Soccer Federation. It is one of 36 teams sanctioned in the United States and Canada. Austin Bold FC is known for its exciting, up-tempo style of soccer and is devoted to growing soccer in Central Texas.
“We are extremely excited to offer Austin television viewers more live local sports on KBVO. We look forward to showcasing the Austin Bold FC as the city’s first professional soccer club. Thanks to Bobby Epstein for constructing a facility to make this happen and bringing pro soccer to Austin,” said Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN.Read the Full Article
Travis County eyes changes to floodplain regulations with Atlas 14
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County is preparing to adopt floodplain regulations in line with new federal rainfall data , which could increase development costs for builders.
County commissioners will consider next week adopting the 500-year floodplain as the county's new regulatory standard for overseeing development. The rules will be on an interim basis while floodplain maps across Travis County are redrawn.
As Austin Business Journal reported in a January cover story, Atlas 14 is a federal rainfall study which found that broad swaths of Central Texas, including Austin, receive more rain than previously thought.Read the Full Article
