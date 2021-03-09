Law office catches fire Tuesday morning on 14th Street in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters responded to a fire at a business Tuesday morning on West 14th Street.

Austin Fire Department said the fire was at 607 W. 14th Street, the address for the Newberry Law offices. AFD said the fire is under control and no one was hurt.

Working fire 607 W. 14th at law office is under control. No injuries. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/xI40DSxkKA — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 9, 2021

KXAN photojournalist Julie Karam went to the scene and saw firefighters get on the roof of the law office to put out the fire between Rio Grande and Nueces streets along 14th.

