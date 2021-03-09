Law office catches fire Tuesday morning on 14th Street in Austin

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters responded to a fire at a business Tuesday morning on West 14th Street.

Austin Fire Department said the fire was at 607 W. 14th Street, the address for the Newberry Law offices. AFD said the fire is under control and no one was hurt.

KXAN photojournalist Julie Karam went to the scene and saw firefighters get on the roof of the law office to put out the fire between Rio Grande and Nueces streets along 14th.

We will update this story once we receive more information.

  • A law office caught fire Tuesday morning on West 14th Street. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • A law office caught fire Tuesday morning on West 14th Street. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • A law office caught fire Tuesday morning on West 14th Street. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • A law office caught fire Tuesday morning on West 14th Street. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • A law office caught fire Tuesday morning on West 14th Street. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • A law office caught fire Tuesday morning on West 14th Street. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss