AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Latino-focused “caravan of banned books” will roll into Austin on Friday as part of a three-city day trip.

The demonstration, organized by the group Librotraficante (or “book traffickers” in English) was slated to begin in Houston before traveling to San Antonio and then wrapping up in Austin with a march to the Texas state capitol.

The caravan comes in response to Texas schools pulling books from library shelves deemed inappropriate by Republican lawmakers, some of them authored by Latino authors.

Organizers said they will have donated copies of banned books to pass out at the event.

The group is also calling for the implementation of Mexican American and Ethnic Studies in classrooms.

“Elected officials must make our art, history, and culture more accessible to our community — not less,” said Librotraficante founder Tony Diaz.

The caravan is scheduled to arrive at Sir Svante Palm Park in Downtown Austin at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., demonstrators, including members of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), will march west along W. Cesar Chavez St. and up Congress Ave. to the capitol building.

