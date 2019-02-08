Latest updates on wintry weather driving conditions Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pictured: ice on the bridge over State Highway 130 in Pflugerville. (KXAN/Todd Bynum) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sleet sticking 1-35 and 45 toll road. (Photo courtesy Randolph Taylor) [ + - ] Video Video Video Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation, in addition to local authorities, are responding to slick and icy roads on Friday with increased monitoring.

4:55 p.m. update:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport advised travelers to give themselves extra time for their commute to the airport. Flights will continue to operate. Real-time flight updates can be accessed here.

4:15 p.m. update:

CapMetro announced that some buses may experience delays due to weather-related road conditions. Riders should allow extra time for commutes.

4:10 p.m. update:

Manor Boys Basketball announced that all freshman and JV games have been cancelled and that the varsity game will now be held at 6 p.m.

3:26 p.m. update:

With sleet falling, TxDot reported that crews were treating bridges on major roads, including I-35 as a precaution.

3:20 p.m. update:

Round Rock Police reported the right lane of northbound I-35 at McNeil Road was reopened.

2:55 p.m. update:

Round Rock Police reported an accident on northbound IH-35 at McNeil Road that is causing a traffic standstill. Drivers are advised to consider other routes and expect delays until the crash is cleared.

2:30 p.m. update:

The city of Pflugerville also reported that one vehicle had slid off Cele Road but no one was injured.

2:22 p.m. update:

Austin Independent School District responded that it was continuing to operate as normal.

2:20 p.m. update:

Round Rock Independent School District announced that Williamson County was under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Friday. According to the district, roads are slippery but not cold enough for rain to freeze. As of yet, there were no plans for district-wide closures or cancellations of after-school activities. RRISD said should conditions change, parents will be notified via phone and email and the announcements will be shared across the district's social media accounts.

2 p.m. update:

The Williamson County sheriff reported the presence of ice on some overpasses that are causing hazards. Additionally, the Pflugerville Police Department also reported that city crews were sanding bridges as the temperature continued to dip into the low 30s. According to the City of Pflugerville, sanding trucks are loaded and have already sanded several bridges, including slick spots at Pecan over State Highway 130 and southern Weiss Lane just north of Pecan.

Tips for winter weather driving

A few tips for driving in wintry conditions include vehicle preparation and an increased focus on the road as you're driving. Should you hit a patch of ice, AAA advises drives to steer — rather than braking — when traveling more than 25 mph to avoid collisions in winter weather. Steering is recommended over braking in instances when there is not much distance between your vehicle and another car. According to AAA, it requires less distance to steer around an object than to brake to a stop — which can lead to loss of vehicle control in slick conditions.

If your vehicle begins skidding, there are two basic steps to employ:

Continue to look and steer in the direction you want the car to go.

Avoid slamming on the brakes as this will further upset the vehicle's balance and make it harder to control.

KXAN will continue to add update this information as it becomes available.

You can also check TxDOT's Twitter page for resources and information.