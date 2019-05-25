Austin

LATEST: Texas legislature committee hearing on Sandra Bland cell phone video

By:
Posted: May 24, 2019 / 07:52 AM CDT / Updated: May 24, 2019 / 09:20 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cell phone video from a 2015 traffic stop sparked a tense hearing at the State Capitol four years later.

Friday morning, leaders of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Attorney General's Office answered tough question from state lawmakers, led by Chair of the County Affairs Committee, Garnet Coleman, D-Houston. 

The day ending with a flurry of back and forth about who knew what, when, and DPS Director Steve McCraw pledged to change policy about how information is released from the Department. 

Sandra Bland was found dead in her Waller County jail cell in July 2015. Three days earlier she was arrested at a traffic stop — the original violation was the failure to use a turn signal — which returned to the spotlight after cell phone video was reported, showing the confrontation from Bland's perspective. 

McCraw told the committee the video was available to people who asked in 2015 and argues with accusations that they tried to hide the video.

The Committee Chairman Friday accused DPS of a "data dump" that could have made the video difficult to find.

"If for some reason you didn't get it, I apologize for that," said McCraw. "I apologize that you didn't understand it. Because you did get it."

"What?" asked Coleman. 

"Yes you got it," said McCraw.

The DPS Director, and to his right, his general counsel, Phillip Adkins, told the panel Friday morning they sent Bland's cell phone video to her attorneys and lawmakers who asked for it.

DPS staff points to this letter from October 2015, showing the cell phone data was sent on a thumb drive by certified mail to Bland's Chicago based lawyers. The Bland family and lawyers say they never saw it.

Chair of the County Affairs Committee and author of the Sandra Bland Act, Garnet Coleman criticized what he'd received from DPS while he was investigating the case himself. Coleman claims the disk he got was too much of a large, confusing, maze of data to adequately find specific evidence.

"Is this how you normally give things to people sir," asked Coleman.

Adkins said, "Absolutely."

"You normally just dump data?" asked Coleman.

"We don't dump data," said McCraw.

"Sir you did," said Coleman. "I can give you the disk."

"If you say we did then we did," said McCraw.

"It's possible. Very possible then. That no one would have known that you all were producing a video that was relevant to the crux of the allegations in the case," said Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston.

At the end of the hearing, DPS leaders agreed that from now on, they'll present information discovered in cases like this — in a more organized way, such as providing an index — and, will follow up to make sure everyone gets what they've requested.

KXAN reached out to Bland's attorneys yesterday to ask if they received the video on that thumb drive in 2015 —  there received no response yet. Bland's mother was at the hearing but chose not to comment.

In response to Coleman, DPS released an email from DPS director Steve McCraw sent to Rep. Coleman late Friday afternoon.

McCraw addresses the so-called "data dump", saying that voluminous amount of data was actually information Coleman's office requested on two-million DPS traffic stops.

Also, this morning Coleman criticized DPS, saying it wasn't enough to only provide him the Texas Rangers report back when he was looking into the case. McCraw disputes that by showing their communication with Coleman's office in 2017. 

A DPS email asks if Coleman wants to see exhibits like witness statements, photos and videos. The email shows Coleman's office responded saying he only wanted theTexas Rangers report.

Coleman for his part, says DPS should be more forthcoming with handing over this kind of evidence and that he shouldn't have to specifically ask for each item. He says he plans to have another hearing on the issue.

"We provided this voluminous amount of data to your office in the specific format that you had requested," McCraw's email stated in part. "Your chief of staff/general counsel responded to our offer to provide the exhibits by clearly stating that you 'just [wanted] the report."

Click here to read more context on the Sandra Bland case

Watch the full hearing on Sandra Bland's cell phone video below:

9:55 a.m.

Officials with the Attorney General's Office testified that they believe the full download of Sandra Bland's phone included all the content on her phone.

That downloaded collection was turned over on a thumb drive to the attorneys for Sandra Bland's family during the civil litigation by Waller County, they said.

Rep. Thierry clarified that the collection of downloaded data from Bland's phone was not indexed.

”Perhaps they were never told that there was a video that was very relevant to the subject matter (of the civil litigation),” she said.

Chairman Coleman ended the questioning of the officials from the Attorney General's Office by saying the committee will call on Waller County to testify at a later date.

9:45 a.m.

Before the dashcam footage of Bland's arrest was released, investigators asked her family if it was okay to release it. 

When asked if the Department of Public Safety told the Bland family that the cell phone existed, DPS Director McCraw said he didn't know.

"I don't know that we didn't but I don't know that we did," he said.

Bland's cell phone was returned to her mother two years after her death when the criminal investigation wrapped up.

DPS General Counsel Adkins said he believed that while all the evidence in the criminal case was under protective order from being released to the public during the civil litigation, he didn't see why the family wouldn't be given that information.

 

 

9:15 a.m.

DPS general counsel Adkins said during the discovery process for the civil litigation, Waller County sent a thumb drive containing the cell phone video to the attorneys for Sandra Bland's family in Oct. 2015.

Chairman Coleman was not convinced.

"We're going to call them next," he said. "We're going to have another hearing. Now I know we have to."

"We need to find out why the (Bland family) attorney is saying he didn't know about it," Rep. Shawn Thierry chimed in. 

 

 

9:10 a.m.

In response to a question from Rep. Alex Dominguez about public policy, DPS director Steve McCraw responded, "transparency works for us."

"Every trooper has a body camera and it's very important to get that perspective," he said. "It's not just about holding ourselves accountable."

He said body camera footage has also helped troopers quickly dispel false accusations against them in the past.

He also said when the dashcam video was released to the public, investigators had not yet accessed the video on Bland's cell phone. Officials obtained a search warrant for the phone because Trooper Brian Encinia could be heard in the dashcam footage talking about it.

8:50 a.m.

When Rep. Sheryl Cole asked the legal counsel why the cellphone video was exempt but the dashcam video was released, Adkins began describing the video.

"The audio is identical to the dashcam video," Adkins said. He said it was 39 second-long and just showed a different perspective from the dashcam.

Chairman Coleman interrupted to explain the dashcam was not the video in question.

"We all saw the dashcam video," he said. "They're just trying to confuse the issue."

8:40 a.m.

In a heated moment, Chairman Coleman demanded several times to know if he was provided the cell phone video in a disk of evidence given to him from the Department of Public Safety.

"I don't believe that it was," Adkins responded. 

 

 

8:30 a.m. 

Phillip Adkins, general counsel for the department of public safety told lawmakers the cell phone video was provided to the attorneys for Sandra Bland's family during the civil suit in October 2017.

When questioned, he admitted the video was under a protective order and they were not allowed to show the video to anyone during the course of the civil suit.

7:30 a.m.

At 8 a.m. Friday, Chairman of the Texas House County Affairs Committee Garnet Coleman, D-Houston, will call leaders of the Department of Public Safety and the Attorney General's Office to answer questions about cell phone video from a highly-scrutinized 2015 traffic stop. 

In July 2015, Sandra Bland was pulled over by DPS trooper Brian Encinia. The traffic stop escalated and Encinia arrested Bland. Three days later, she was found dead in a Waller County jail cell. Jail officials say she committed suicide. 

Encinia's dash cam video of the incident was released in 2015 and showed him holding a stun gun as he ordered Bland to get out of the car, saying: "I will light you up. Get out now. Get out of the car." Encinia was later indicted on a perjury charge but the charge was dropped after he agreed to give up his law enforcement license. 

Video made public this month shows the incident from Bland's perspective. She recorded her encounter with Encinia with her cell phone.

Rep. Coleman told KXAN the goal of Friday's hearing is to find out details about how the video was released. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Austin Stories

Trending Video

  • Vietnam War re-enactments on Memorial Day Weekend in Austin

    Vietnam War re-enactments on Memorial Day Weekend in Austin

  • LASA High School give children with disabilities a way to get around

    LASA High School give children with disabilities a way to get around

  • Dell CEO Michael Dell delivers address at UT Austin commencement

    Dell CEO Michael Dell delivers address at UT Austin commencement

  • Law enforcement step at Lake Travis up after post-flooding Memorial Day weekend

    Law enforcement step at Lake Travis up after post-flooding Memorial Day weekend

  • Texas lawmakers pass billions worth of changes under tight deadline

    Texas lawmakers pass billions worth of changes under tight deadline

  • Mayor Adler calls attention to preventing veteran suicide

    Mayor Adler calls attention to preventing veteran suicide

  • Texas Senate approves DNA collection on violent arrests

    Texas Senate approves DNA collection on violent arrests

  • Fort Worth high school valedictorian joins history of over achieving family

    Fort Worth high school valedictorian joins history of over achieving family

  • UT Austin graduate turns down 6-figure salary to be CEO of his own company

    UT Austin graduate turns down 6-figure salary to be CEO of his own company

  • Bastrop Co. deputy under investigation after body slam

    Bastrop Co. deputy under investigation after body slam

  • McDade ISD welcomes first graduating class since World War II

    McDade ISD welcomes first graduating class since World War II

  • Bill would make junior college credits transfer more easily to 4-year schools

    Bill would make junior college credits transfer more easily to 4-year schools

  • Kingsland students publish stories about flood

    Kingsland students publish stories about flood

  • Tubing tips for Memorial Weekend

    Tubing tips for Memorial Weekend

  • New FM 2900 bridge reopens

    New FM 2900 bridge reopens

  • The zebra mussel problem is still happening

    The zebra mussel problem is still happening

  • Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

    Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

  • DPS leaders face questions over Bland video

    DPS leaders face questions over Bland video

  • Weekend Jam: Memorial Weekend traffic

    Weekend Jam: Memorial Weekend traffic

  • Don't kiss that chicken!

    Don't kiss that chicken!

  • KXAN's Robert Hadlock appears on Jeopardy!

    KXAN's Robert Hadlock appears on Jeopardy!

  • FULL HEARING: Sandra Bland cell phone video release

    FULL HEARING: Sandra Bland cell phone video release

  • Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

    Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

  • Austin police ask for help to track apartment robbery suspect

    Austin police ask for help to track apartment robbery suspect

  • Austin beekeeper wrangles honey bees for 'Jeopardy!' category airing Monday

    Austin beekeeper wrangles honey bees for 'Jeopardy!' category airing Monday

  • RRPD K-9 a semi-finalist for a Hero Dog award

    RRPD K-9 a semi-finalist for a Hero Dog award

  • Man dead after early Friday collision between SUV and semi truck on US 290

    Man dead after early Friday collision between SUV and semi truck on US 290

  • 62K lbs of raw beef products recalled nationwide ahead of Memorial Day for E. Coli concerns

    62K lbs of raw beef products recalled nationwide ahead of Memorial Day for E. Coli concerns

  • Year-long construction to start along Exposition Boulevard

    Year-long construction to start along Exposition Boulevard

  • New RM 2900 Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

    New RM 2900 Bridge connecting Kingsland to the Hill Country opens Friday

  • Lawmakers still considering measure to eliminate dead suspect loophole

    Lawmakers still considering measure to eliminate dead suspect loophole

  • City of Austin says it's up to contractors to contain construction debris

    City of Austin says it's up to contractors to contain construction debris

  • South Austin neighborhoods targeted with suspicious real estate offer

    South Austin neighborhoods targeted with suspicious real estate offer

  • It's the 20th anniversay of the opening of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

    It's the 20th anniversay of the opening of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

  • Leander cancels 'Drag Queen Story Time' for children at public library

    Leander cancels 'Drag Queen Story Time' for children at public library

  • Austin ISD parents speak out in large numbers after the district releases a "regional planning map"

    Austin ISD parents speak out in large numbers after the district releases a "regional planning map"

  • Texas lawmakers say they've reached a deal on school finance

    Texas lawmakers say they've reached a deal on school finance

  • Former Assistant AG claims age discrimination, sues Attorney General Ken Paxton, others

    Former Assistant AG claims age discrimination, sues Attorney General Ken Paxton, others

  • Tips for staying safe on the water over Memorial Day

    Tips for staying safe on the water over Memorial Day

  • UT Head Coach Tom Herman's contract approved through 2023

    UT Head Coach Tom Herman's contract approved through 2023

  • Scooter regulation violations could result in tickets

    Scooter regulation violations could result in tickets

  • Hays Co. low water crossing still closed weeks after flooding

    Hays Co. low water crossing still closed weeks after flooding

  • Big 3 lawmakers in Texas agree on school finance reform

    Big 3 lawmakers in Texas agree on school finance reform

  • A look at Stern's Island

    A look at Stern's Island

  • A look at Devil's Cove on Lake Travis

    A look at Devil's Cove on Lake Travis

  • Time-clock ticking on Texas legislative session

    Time-clock ticking on Texas legislative session

  • Texas' Top 3 leaders announce an agreement on public education

    Texas' Top 3 leaders announce an agreement on public education

  • Is YOUR screen time affecting your kids?

    Is YOUR screen time affecting your kids?

  • How to stay safe out on the water by Sterns Island

    How to stay safe out on the water by Sterns Island

  • Advice on how to stay safe on the water at Bob Wentz Park

    Advice on how to stay safe on the water at Bob Wentz Park

  • 'Big 3' Texas leaders speak as budget, property taxes, school finance bills up in the air

    'Big 3' Texas leaders speak as budget, property taxes, school finance bills up in the air

  • What's coming up this hurricane season
    Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    What's coming up this hurricane season

  • Puppies provide pause at Capitol with session deadlines looming

    Puppies provide pause at Capitol with session deadlines looming

  • Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

    Bargaining the Badge | Full Investigation

  • Beware: If you take scooters on Hike and Bike Trail, you will be fined

    Beware: If you take scooters on Hike and Bike Trail, you will be fined

  • Gaming the system: Uber, Lyft drivers in D.C. were found to be manipulating pricing
    Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gaming the system: Uber, Lyft drivers in D.C. were found to be manipulating pricing

  • Eat at one of these restaurants Thursday to support AIDS care in Austin

    Eat at one of these restaurants Thursday to support AIDS care in Austin

  • David Yeomans explains tornadoes in Midwest that left at least 3 dead

    David Yeomans explains tornadoes in Midwest that left at least 3 dead

  • Bill to keep TABC operating passes Senate

    Bill to keep TABC operating passes Senate

  • Dripping Springs family claims apartment infested with mold from flood

    Dripping Springs family claims apartment infested with mold from flood

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - Indy /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss