Late President George H.W. Bush’s service dog honors him on Memorial Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — The Labrador retriever who was President George H.W. Bush’s companion until his death, is honoring his memory on Memorial Day.

The Instagram account for Sully — named after an airline pilot who landed a damaged plane in the Hudson River and saved 155 lives — posted a photo of the dog near the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C., near the plaque bearing George H.W. Bush’s son’s name.

George W. Bush was president when the memorial opened in 2004.

The account first quoted George H.W. Bush, saying “Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor.”

Then, it provided a reflection: “Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms.”

George H.W. Bush died Nov. 30, 2018.

Sully now works at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a facility service dog.