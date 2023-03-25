AUSTIN (KXAN) — Once this year’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play wraps up, so will its support for the two charitable organizations it raises money for.

The tournament has benefitted First Tee, a golf-based leadership program for kids, for the last 8 years and Dell Children’s HERE Campaign, which helps families pay for treatment at Dell Children’s Medical Center, since 2020.

As KXAN.com reported earlier this month, the tournament’s executive director announced the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play would not return to Austin after 2023.

Both beneficiaries say they are grateful to have had the tournament’s support for the years that they did.

In a statement, executive director of the Dell Children’s Foundation Susan Hewlitt said the tournament has raised over $1.4 million for the hospital’s Blood and Cancer Center.

“We could not be more thankful for the PGA Tour team, the Dell Technologies team, Austin Country Club and its generous members and everyone who works so hard to make this tournament the success that it has been for the children and families at Dell Children’s.” Susan Hewlitt, executive director, Dell Children’s Foundation

Jennifer MacCurrach, executive director of The First Tee of Austin thanked the PGA Tour, Austin Country Club, and Dell for supporting her organization’s mission.

MacCurrach said while it is unfortunate to see the tournament leave Austin, it has made an impact on the children First Tee works with who often volunteer throughout the week of the championship.

“They’ve been able to walk inside the ropes as standard bearers, and see these players. There’s a lot of times you watch golf on TV, you only see the best players playing the best golf, but they see players, you know, struggling and fighting through the round,” MacCurrach.