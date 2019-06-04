Last residential home on Rainey Street up for sale

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The transformation of Austin’s Rainey Street District is about to be complete.

71 Rainey Street, the last remaining residential home on the street full of condos, bars and food trucks, has been listed on the market. The home was built in 1910.

A listing on Keller Williams’ website shows the current asking price at $2.6 million. The Travis Central Appraisal District has the current appraised value at $1.1 million.

The first bar opened on Rainey Street in 2009 when Bridget Dunlap converted a home into Lustre Pearl. The original house and bar has been physically moved to east Austin.

In 2005, Austin City Council included the Rainey Street district in its Central Business District which allowed businesses to purchase homes in the area and develop the street commercially.

Condo projects have now opened up on the small street to compliment the bars. According to the Austin Business Journal, there’s already a plan to build and open “The Travis”— a 50-story apartment tower.