Last house on Rainey Street bought by ‘Mayor of Sixth Street’

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A man known as the “Mayor of Sixth Street” is expanding his territory.

Bob Woody, the owner of bars such as Blind Pig and Shakespeare’s Pub on East Sixth Street, has purchased 71 Rainey St., according to a report by KXAN Media Partner, Austin Business Journal.

It was the last residence on a street that has transformed from a quiet neighborhood into a bustling commercial hub and nightlife destination in the past decade. Now Rainey is known for its bungalow-based bars and a growing slate of high-rises.

Reached on Aug. 8, Woody confirmed the purchase but declined to comment on why he picked up the property and his forthcoming plans.

KXAN reported in June that home, built in 1910, was listed on the Keller Williams website for an asking price of $2.6 million. The Travis Central Appraisal District showed its value at $1.1 million.

